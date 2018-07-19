Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo and Flanagan Point Fingers as Speed Camera Extinction Looms (Gothamist)
- Marty Golden’s Reckless Driving and Speed Cam Obstruction Might Cost Him His Seat (C&S)
- Politico Digs Into Cuomo’s Pay-to-Play Infrastructure and Development Shenanigans
- Did MTA and DOT Water Down B82 SBS Enough to Appease Transit-Hating Electeds? (KCP)
- Voice: CBTC Would Have Been a Better Investment Than the Second Avenue Subway
- State Labor Board Rules That Uber Drivers Were Employees, Which Is a Big Deal (Politico)
- Ofo, Picked by DOT for Dockless Bike-Share Pilot, Is Retreating From North American Cities (Quartz)
- On Mark Gjonaj’s Cozy Relationship With the Carting Industry, Bronx Times Pulls No Punches
- Looks Like City Hall Did Nothing to Increase Play Street Locations Since Last Year (Bx Times)
- Drunk Driver Critically Injures Man Walking on Northern Boulevard (QChron)
- Get Ready for What Will No Doubt Be a Rational Discussion on Electric Scooters in NYC (NYT)
