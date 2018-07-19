Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo and Flanagan Point Fingers as Speed Camera Extinction Looms (Gothamist)
  • Marty Golden’s Reckless Driving and Speed Cam Obstruction Might Cost Him His Seat (C&S)
  • Politico Digs Into Cuomo’s Pay-to-Play Infrastructure and Development Shenanigans
  • Did MTA and DOT Water Down B82 SBS Enough to Appease Transit-Hating Electeds? (KCP)
  • Voice: CBTC Would Have Been a Better Investment Than the Second Avenue Subway
  • State Labor Board Rules That Uber Drivers Were Employees, Which Is a Big Deal (Politico)
  • Ofo, Picked by DOT for Dockless Bike-Share Pilot, Is Retreating From North American Cities (Quartz)
  • On Mark Gjonaj’s Cozy Relationship With the Carting Industry, Bronx Times Pulls No Punches
  • Looks Like City Hall Did Nothing to Increase Play Street Locations Since Last Year (Bx Times)
  • Drunk Driver Critically Injures Man Walking on Northern Boulevard (QChron)
  • Get Ready for What Will No Doubt Be a Rational Discussion on Electric Scooters in NYC (NYT)

  • Larry Littlefield

    RE: the Second Avenue Subway vs. CBTC. The article says the SAS is OVER projections. Note the hunger games scenario. Why can’t we have both?

    “We know now that the Second Avenue Subway could not possibly have been the most cost-effective way to relieve crowding on the Lexington Avenue line. That would be upgrading the signals to Communications-Based Train Control, or CBTC. One of the first lines Byford wants to tackle is, in fact, the 4/5/6 from 149th Street–Grand Concourse in the Bronx to Nevins Street in Brooklyn.”

    Not given how much we have been charged for CBTC by the one vendor. It’s the same issue.

    The real question is this: given a cost of $4.5 billion, how come the SAS hasn’t already been extended to 125th Street and Park/Lexington — BEFORE the only subway on the East Side starts getting shut down to have its signals replaced?

    Especially since parts of that line were already dug out in the early 1970s?

    Could that $12 billion fund shortage in NY’s multi-employer construction union pension funds, and the desire to sacrifice the transit system on their way to Florida to cover 100 percent of the bill, while private construction goes non-union to avoid it, have something to do with it?

    He journalists, why will no one ask Governor Cuomo that question? It’s under Omerta, aside from the building industry press.

    https://therealdeal.com/issues_articles/the-state-of-the-construction-union/

  • bolwerk

    I’m not sure what a rational position on electric scooters would be. Unlike bikes, they are kind of daft to have on the sidewalk with pedestrians. Bikes could be kind of acceptable under some circumstances, though not all. About the only thing that maybe I’d wonder about is if they could be reasonable to have in dedicated bike lanes. Using them in NYC traffic seems like a death wish, though no less safe than bikes.

    Also note…

    “They are not legal, but it’s not enforced,” said Sarah Kaufman,
    an assistant director at the N.Y.U. Rudin Center for Transportation,
    whose research there has focused on scooter share markets across American cities and around the world. “Anecdotally, everyone has seen a motorized scooter on a sidewalk.”

    …that Sarah Kaufman’s rosy view of enforcement will be forced to change quickly once black people start trying to do it a lot.

  • qrt145

    “Ofo is backpedaling—fast.”, says qz.com.

    What is it about bikes that makes it irresistible for so many journalists to begin their articles with puns about pedals or brakes?

    To their credit, at least they got the difference between “pedal” and “peddle” right, something which only happens about half the time…

  • bolwerk

    So-called “relief” is always bad framing, and probably a deliberate strawman set up to make transit (especially rail) lose out. The SAS is probably one of the most obvious unbuilt rapid transit corridors in the world.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The bottom line is, all the capital dollars are going to the early retired of older generations.

    I though that unlike the Department of Early Retirement (Education), NYCT dodged a bullet when the TWU strike for a 20/50 pension (instead of 25/55) failed, leaving only the massive hole created by the 2000 retroactive pension increase to be dealt with.

    Instead, the in addition to debts the MTA has been pillaged to pay private sector pensions so private construction won’t have to. Adding to swallowing the underfunded pensions of the private sector bus companies when they were absorbed.

  • Larry Littlefield

    In general, cops only enforce traffic laws when they are ordered to. Which is why you get these crackdowns, with cyclists ticketed for running yellow and green lights, but nothing in between.

    But some people are stopped because you never know, they might have an outstanding warrant.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    They’re fine on bike infra, as they’re of a similar speed and mass. Everything medium speed and low mass belong on the same infrastructure. This includes skating, not that the current protected bike lanes are in any condition to skate on.

  • Andy S

    Don’t forget “breaks.”

  • JK

    For you, not for me. How about we keep human power space for human power and motor power can go with motor power? What happened to “active transportation?” There seems to be a huge push for inactive transportation in what was supposed to be human powered space, as long as it is with light weight electric motors.

  • Maggie

    Yeah, not to rein on anyone’s parade but these have to be reigned in.

  • Joe R.

    Unfortunately, if we want cycling to appeal to the masses, we’re going to have to accept e-bikes and e-scooters. They wouldn’t be a problem on bike infrastructure, either, if it were designed properly(i.e. plenty of room for passing, design speeds of 25 mph or better). However, I can see how they would be a problem on most of NYC’s bike infrastructure. That said, I’m personally OK with it if it gets lots more people out of cars. The more people who see bike infrastructure as something they can use, even if it means they use something with a motor, the more voice we’ll have to get things done. Eventually, we could end up with proper bike infrastructure where e-bikes and regular bikes can mix.

    Also note this problem isn’t solely restricted to e-bikes. If velomobiles eventually get popular, they’ll face similar issues operating on bike infrastructure. The solution in all cases is better infrastructure so everyone can get along.

  • Joe R.

    Sadly, that seems to be the usual way brakes are spelled on the Internet. Another of my favorites is “petals” instead of “pedals”. Not on topic, but I also sometimes hear (here?) people complaining about “bares” when they go hiking or camping. The Internet is a huge bastion of illiteracy. It’s hilarious when people in other countries post in better English than native-born Americans.

  • qrt145

    Well, there was this story in the Times recently where someone actually complained about bare people in a campsite…

    At one point, a nude woman claiming to have seen a U.F.O. ran through their campsite. “We thought, We have to get out of here.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/06/nyregion/the-rise-of-the-stressed-out-urban-camper.html