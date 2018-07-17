Counting Bikes at the Manhattan Bridge With DOT’s New Totem (and Streetfilms)

bike_count

Earlier this month, NYC DOT installed the city’s first bike counter at Forsyth Plaza by the foot of the Manhattan Bridge bike path. Ride by this totem at the end of the day, and you’ll see the tally of thousands of other people who also passed through on a bicycle since midnight.

New Yorkers make an estimated 460,000 bike trips on a typical day, but bikes are small enough that you can blink and miss a pulse of bike traffic. The bike counter makes the volume of cycling tangible to people in a new way.

Clarence Eckerson went out to celebrate the totem with Bahij Chancey, who demonstrated the potential for a bike counter with a bravura volunteer effort two years ago, and other bike tabulating enthusiasts. Where would you like to see a bike counter along your route?

  • AstoriaBlowin

    One at the foot of the Queensboro would I hope help dispel the misinformation that no one is cycling in Queens and so you don’t need bike lane. Same for Queens Boulevard.

  • Putin’s Bicycle Chart

    I agree we need some smack dab in the middle of midtown. If DOT is already doing screencounts on bridges, might as well display other ridership. I think NYC DOT is doing a good enough job estimating ridership but I think it’s way higher than they or Census reports. The bridges have good commuter numbers but only during rush hours.

    But go to Midtown or Union Square or West Village and it’s just constant numbers of cyclists from morning they midnight.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Prospect Park West bike path, of course. Put the counter in front of Chuck’s apartment. It might get his wife off his back.

  • Samuelitooooo

    Park Row, deliberately by City Hall.

  • brian43ny

    Queens boro bridge. The parking spot people need to see how many are riding.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Daily News Settles It: NYC Needs More Protected Bike Lanes

By Ben Fried |
Strip the conclusions from Alex Nazaryan’s bike lane review in yesterday’s Daily News — by my count, the 434th “Vicious Cycle” headline of the past three years — and you actually come away with some observations about NYC streets that I think most people who bike in the city would agree with. Nazaryan, you may […]