Today’s Headlines
- Maybe Cuomo Can Fix the Subway With His Inexhaustible Supply of Excuses (News, AMNY, Post)
- Gelinas: Without a Working Subway, Kiss Rising Employment in South Bronx and Harlem Goodbye (Post)
- Cuomo Points Finger at Senate’s Speed Cam Failure: “This Is All Political Fingerpointing” (SoP)
- Jim Dwyer Breaks Down the Latest “Feints and Fakeouts” in the Speed Cam Saga (NYT)
- Daily News: Flanagan Must Convene Session to Pass Speed Cam Bill Before It’s Too Late
- SUV Driver Kills Valerie Razack, 63, in Crosswalk With the Walk Signal on Beach 73rd Street (News)
- Xavier Ward Pleads Guilty to Hit-and-Run Killing of Adrian Blanc, Expected to Serve 6 Months (News)
- Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills Passenger in Oncoming Vehicle on Belt Parkway (Post)
- Parents of Luz Gonzalez Can’t Risk Border Crossing to Attend Daughter’s Funeral in Mexico (Bklyn Paper)
- EDC Spending $7.5 Million on the Ferry Boats It Should Have Bought Before Launching (AMNY, NY1)
- Alain Kaloyeros, Cuomo’s Economic Development Ringleader, Heading to Prison (NYT, Politico, News)
