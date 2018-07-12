Today’s Headlines

- City to Show Commercial Carting Reforms in Closed-Door Session Today (Politico)
- Deep Dive Into “Nocturnal Wild West” of Commercial Carting and Effort to Transform It (Comm Obs)
- Inside the City Council Maneuvering to Foil Zone-Based Commercial Waste Collection (Crain’s)
- NYPD Arrests Prince Edmonds, 19, for Killing Robert Craigwell With Van at S.I. Courthouse (Advance)
- How Marty Golden’s Speed Cam Announcement Played in the Local Press (Bklyner, Reporter, Daily)
- William Finnegan Tells Nancy Solomon What He Learned About Andy Byford and the MTA (WNYC)
- Whiners Win — No Dockless Bike-Share for Coney Island Until the Fall (Bklyn Paper)
- Happy Election Season: Cuomo Touts New Plaza and “Streetscape” Upgrades for South Bronx (AMNY)
- 78th Precinct Shamed Into Towing Park Slope Dumpstermobile (Bklyn Paper)