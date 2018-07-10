Today’s Headlines
- Traffic Deaths Down 13% So Far This Year — While NYC Still Has Speed Cams (AMNY, NYT, News)
- REBNY Making Moves to Squelch Desperately Needed Commercial Carting Reforms (C&S)
- De Blasio Finally Gets to Talk Andy Byford’s Ear Off About Bus Lanes and Transit Signal Priority (NYT)
- AMNY: City E-Bike Rules Clear Way for Bike-Share Companies, Leave Delivery Workers at Risk
- Con Ed Outage Snarled N/D Trains Yesterday Afternoon (News)
- Bronx Pols Push for Ferry Stop at Aptly Named Ferry Point Park in Throggs Neck (BxTimes)
- Council Members Take Aim at Big Rigs Idling on Queens Streets (QChron)
- Advance Spots Signs of Staten Island’s New Express Bus Network
- 57th Street F Station Closed Until December for Rehab (NY1)
