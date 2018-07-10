Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic Deaths Down 13% So Far This Year — While NYC Still Has Speed Cams (AMNYNYT, News)
  • REBNY Making Moves to Squelch Desperately Needed Commercial Carting Reforms (C&S)
  • De Blasio Finally Gets to Talk Andy Byford’s Ear Off About Bus Lanes and Transit Signal Priority (NYT)
  • AMNY: City E-Bike Rules Clear Way for Bike-Share Companies, Leave Delivery Workers at Risk
  • Con Ed Outage Snarled N/D Trains Yesterday Afternoon (News)
  • Bronx Pols Push for Ferry Stop at Aptly Named Ferry Point Park in Throggs Neck (BxTimes)
  • Council Members Take Aim at Big Rigs Idling on Queens Streets (QChron)
  • Advance Spots Signs of Staten Island’s New Express Bus Network
  • 57th Street F Station Closed Until December for Rehab (NY1)

  • Flakker

    Ferry Point Park: I don’t get it, did everyone, including the reporter, drive there and not look around? It’s hard to think of a worse shoreline or riverine location for a ferry in all of the Bronx. And the article accepts all the gibberish uncritically.

    “transit-starved community” – I realize that “community” has become a word that people can say without defining anything but even by that very loose word this makes no sense. Nobody lives there. It’s wedged between a highway, the Trump golf course beyond the highway, and warehouses which separate the park from any way to get there.

    “Two-fare” rides becoming one fare. No. I went to college in Throggs Neck and there was always one fare to Manhattan since the Metrocard. Perhaps Gjonaj meant one seat but even then, THERE IS NO BUS TO FERRY POINT NOW, and rightly so. The nearest neighborhoods have had options, no thanks to Gjonaj, which have substantially improved since the Q44 SBS and the Lexington got freed up by the 2nd Avenue subway extension.

    One thing that might actually make sense, that help ferries service the relatively poor, is ferries that run up Westchester Creek and the Bronx River a ways, same for Newtown Creek. I’m just spitballing here. But this proposal is ludicrous.