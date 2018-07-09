Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Launches PR Offensive Against Minimum Wage for Drivers (News)
  • Bushwick Demands Justice for Luz Gonzalez (Bklyn Paper)
  • City Orders Illegal Bushwick Parking Lot Shut Down, Too Late for Luz (ABC 7)
  • Hit a Human Being With Your Car? Not Your Fault. Hit a Car With Your Fist? NYPD’s on the Case. (News)
  • Woman Critically Injures Man With Her SUV on 127th and Flees (Post)
  • Hot Car Complaints Have Nearly Doubled This Year (Post, WNYC)
  • Sarah Kaufman: Make Room for Scooters on NYC Streets (News)
  • De Blasio’s “Congestion Plan” Is Going Great (TL)
  • Pedestrian-Friendly Sidewalk Sheds Finally Have a Toehold in the Market (Crain’s)
  • You Can Dump Anything in the Street as Long as It’s Inside a Car (Bklyn Paper)
  • Come and Get This Easy Money (Post 1, 2)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Ian Turner

    We should expand citizen complaints to cover all moving and parking violations.

  • vnm
  • Larry Littlefield

    I don’t think allowing Access A Ride vans to use bus lanes is a bad idea.

    Yes it would mean more traffic in the bus lanes, but probably not enough to slow down the buses.

    And having more traffic in the bus lanes might make other vehicles less likely to obstruct them.

    Let’s say you have a bus lane in a situation with a bus every three minutes — pretty much a max headway. Then you have a delay, so it’s six minutes between buses, and the next bus is out of sight.

    To drivers of other motor vehicles that looks like empty, wasted space.

    “A city pilot program to ban curbside deliveries in Queens has small business owners warning that they may have to close their doors because customers unable to find parking have fled.”

    A few months later, new businesses catering to non-drivers will open with the benefit of lower rents and take their place.

  • qrt145

    I’m glad the city accepts citizen complaints about idling, but I wonder, how can they accept a photograph as evidence? First, how can a photo show that the engine is running? (Other than cases where the tailpipe emissions are clearly visible.) Second, even you have more than one time-stamped photo, can’t the driver claim that the engine was turned off in-between?

  • ortcutt

    I’m surprised that Clear Curbs wouldn’t get more support from Streetsblog NYC. It has dramatically cut congestion on Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights. The old situation was double-parked trucks everywhere and buses struggling to go block-by-block. Shopowners and landlords should get used to a reality of serving their local community that gets there by walking and transit.

  • Ian Turner

    You also have to sign an affidavit that you saw the idling and potentially have to testify at a tribunal. Of course you could be lying, but that would be perjury. Not any different from false testimony in a criminal case.

  • Daphna

    What is the current rule of what a citizen complaint can be submitted for?

  • ohnonononono

    Why do we have to wait for a girl to die for DoB to order an illegal parking lot closed?

  • urbanresidue
  • Ian Turner

    In NYC? Up until today the only thing I was aware of was violation of TLC rules, plus now I guess idling rules.

    In New Jersey one can make a citizen complaint for just about anything, including parking tickets, moving violations, and criminal offenses.

  • William Lawson

    You have to have your shit together for the hearing as well. I haven’t filed any idling complaints but I’ve filed a lot of TLC complaints and have taken part in hearings, and you usually get a sour judge who clearly resents having to hear such cases in the first place. They go to great lengths to try and trip you up – even when you have rock solid evidence. And then they’ll thank you for your time and you receive an email a few days later telling you why the judge has dismissed the case….and it’s usually a complete load of illogical bullshit full of errors which shows that they couldn’t even be bothered to read the evidence in front of them.