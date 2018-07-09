Today’s Headlines
- Uber Launches PR Offensive Against Minimum Wage for Drivers (News)
- Bushwick Demands Justice for Luz Gonzalez (Bklyn Paper)
- City Orders Illegal Bushwick Parking Lot Shut Down, Too Late for Luz (ABC 7)
- Hit a Human Being With Your Car? Not Your Fault. Hit a Car With Your Fist? NYPD’s on the Case. (News)
- Woman Critically Injures Man With Her SUV on 127th and Flees (Post)
- Hot Car Complaints Have Nearly Doubled This Year (Post, WNYC)
- Sarah Kaufman: Make Room for Scooters on NYC Streets (News)
- De Blasio’s “Congestion Plan” Is Going Great (TL)
- Pedestrian-Friendly Sidewalk Sheds Finally Have a Toehold in the Market (Crain’s)
- You Can Dump Anything in the Street as Long as It’s Inside a Car (Bklyn Paper)
- Come and Get This Easy Money (Post 1, 2)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA