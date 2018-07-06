Today’s Headlines
- Dirtbag-in-Chief Ready to Cripple the NEC Because Schumer Wouldn’t Enable His Bigotry (Politico)
- Think the Buffalo Billion Scandal and Cuomo’s AirTrain Might Have Something in Common? (NYT)
- More on Rally to Get Marty Golden to Act on Speed Cams (Gothamist, News, AMNY); And: BK Paper
- Mark Gjonaj Briefs Errol Louis on Plot to Torpedo Waste Carting Reforms (NY1); Related: KCP
- Brooklyn Man Shot on Father’s Day Was Murdered Over Months-Old Parking Dispute (News)
- Too Many People Are Driving to City Island (Bx Times)
- DOT Previews New Shore Road Bridge Design for the Kooks at Bronx CB 10 (Bx Times)
- Brooklyn Paper Covers City’s L Shutdown Bike-Share Plans
- Distracted Driving Is So Common Media Don’t Even See It Anymore (NYT, NY1, AMNY)
- People You Share the Streets With (Advance)
