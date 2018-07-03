Today’s Headlines
- Ride-Hail Giant Lyft Acquires Motivate and All of Its Bike-Share Systems (Bloomberg, News, Post)
- Cultivate Your Andy Byford Fandom With This Charming New Yorker Profile
- De Blasio Hasn’t Professed His Enthusiasm for Bus Lanes and Transit Signal Priority to Byford Yet (News)
- Something’s Rotten in the City Council Push to Undermine Waste Carting Reforms (Crain’s)
- TLC Proposes Wage Floor for App-Based Drivers, Gets Undercut By City Hall (News, Politico, NYT, Post)
- New MTA Trip-Planning App Now in Public Beta (News, AMNY, Gothamist)
- There’s Room to Improve MTA Bus Service for Disabled Riders (CL)
- Postal Service Yanks Placards From Ninth Street Post Office in Park Slope (Bklyn Paper)
- 7,000 People Have Signed a Petition Supporting Regular Driving Tests for Seniors (QNS)
- Let’s Not Design Streets for Bar Owners Who Want More Parking (QChron)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA