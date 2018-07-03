Today’s Headlines

  • Ride-Hail Giant Lyft Acquires Motivate and All of Its Bike-Share Systems (BloombergNews, Post)
  • Cultivate Your Andy Byford Fandom With This Charming New Yorker Profile
  • De Blasio Hasn’t Professed His Enthusiasm for Bus Lanes and Transit Signal Priority to Byford Yet (News)
  • Something’s Rotten in the City Council Push to Undermine Waste Carting Reforms (Crain’s)
  • TLC Proposes Wage Floor for App-Based Drivers, Gets Undercut By City Hall (News, PoliticoNYT, Post)
  • New MTA Trip-Planning App Now in Public Beta (News, AMNYGothamist)
  • There’s Room to Improve MTA Bus Service for Disabled Riders (CL)
  • Postal Service Yanks Placards From Ninth Street Post Office in Park Slope (Bklyn Paper)
  • 7,000 People Have Signed a Petition Supporting Regular Driving Tests for Seniors (QNS)
  • Let’s Not Design Streets for Bar Owners Who Want More Parking (QChron)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    What we need for seniors isn’t regular driving tests (which would be expensive) but technology to take control of the car and prevent collisions — and report near collisions whenever they occur.

    That would be a continual driving test.

    It would also reduce deaths and injuries to/caused by new drivers on the way up in driving ability, not just seniors on the way down. Little in all the years of parenting was as difficult as teaching our kids to drive and as nerveracking as their first few years of driving by themselves.

  • AnoNYC

    DOT picks dockless bike share operators for outer boroughs

    http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-metro-dockless-bike-dot-20180703-story.html