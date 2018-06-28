Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo’s MTA Neglect Is Victimizing Low-Income New Yorkers (NYT); See: This Morning (AMNY)
- How Joe Lhota Subverted Ethics Rules to Maintain His Many Revenue Streams (Politico)
- Eric Adams and Brooklynites to Albany: Do Your Job and Protect Speed Cams (WNYC)
- City Sued for Failing to Accommodate Visually Impaired Pedestrians (NYT)
- Queens Machine Declared Dead (Politico; News; Post 1, 2)
- Maybe Joe Crowley (NYT) Should Have Done More of This (QTrib) Instead of This
- Schwartz: Two-Way Toll Would Help VNB Traffic, But Congestion Pricing Would Be Better (News)
- Long Islanders Organize Against Cuomo’s LI Sound Tunnel (Newsday)
- DeFrancisco Says His Syracuse Tunnel Plan Will Live On, Like a Zombie, When He Retires (Syracuse.com)
- Bushwick Demands Justice for Luz Gonzalez (News)
- Drunk Driver Who Killed Cyclist Nancy Pease Gets Five to 15 Years (News)
