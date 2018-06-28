Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo’s MTA Neglect Is Victimizing Low-Income New Yorkers (NYT); See: This Morning (AMNY)
  • How Joe Lhota Subverted Ethics Rules to Maintain His Many Revenue Streams (Politico)
  • Eric Adams and Brooklynites to Albany: Do Your Job and Protect Speed Cams (WNYC)
  • City Sued for Failing to Accommodate Visually Impaired Pedestrians (NYT)
  • Queens Machine Declared Dead (Politico; News; Post 1, 2)
  • Maybe Joe Crowley (NYT) Should Have Done More of This (QTrib) Instead of This
  • Schwartz: Two-Way Toll Would Help VNB Traffic, But Congestion Pricing Would Be Better (News)
  • Long Islanders Organize Against Cuomo’s LI Sound Tunnel (Newsday)
  • DeFrancisco Says His Syracuse Tunnel Plan Will Live On, Like a Zombie, When He Retires (Syracuse.com)
  • Bushwick Demands Justice for Luz Gonzalez (News)
  • Drunk Driver Who Killed Cyclist Nancy Pease Gets Five to 15 Years (News)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The agency’s antiquated signal system.”
    Signals on the West End Line (D) were replaced when I was at NYCT, early 2000s. The failure of relatively new signal systems is the most depressing and hope sapping asked of this whole mess.

  • guest

    Glad to hear that Nancy’s killer will spend at least a few years in jail; it’s such a rare outcome when drivers kill cyclists or pedestrians in NYC. I was part of the group that waited at that red light and will never forget the sound of bikes crumbling and people screaming right behind me, and then turning around to see a human being under the car’s wheels. I’m so sorry for Nancy and her family.

    We must continue the fight to make our streets safe, and hold drivers accountable for their actions. This can happen any day to any one of us, no matter how healthy, young, experienced, and careful, and no matter how fast our reflexes are.

  • Fool

    Facts have no place in the narrative of more money.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The more money required is the past more money. At this point the hole is really, really deep.

    And not just for transit, and not even just for the U.S.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/mar/07/generation-y-pay-price-baby-boomer-pensions

  • Maggie

    While we wait and watch to see the balance between heartfelt community support and future carnage Jimmy Van Bramer, Bill de Blasio, and DOT will need to see before they move forward on a #SaferSkillman, I just want to say I’m so disappointed that JVB chose to make this lane a test of “strident advocacy” instead of providing stronger leadership.

    The reality is that “advocates” (aka “New York residents”) do have finite time and bandwidth. Time spent advocating for this common sense proposal was time they didn’t have to spend working on the bike lanes to La Guardia that Port Authority promised to deliver years ago. Working class New Yorkers have been killed trying to bike to work, Skillman Ave’s status quo clearly is unacceptable, DOT has worked hard to preserve the parking spaces, and JVB should move this project along any time.

  • sbauman

    We don’t know the exact nature of the signal failures. Is there any pattern? Is it the insulated joints, cables or relays? Knowing the cause does settle the equipment vs. maintenance question for the high failure rate.

    Previous NYCT signal replacements used 1920’s technology. This meant that the new systems would perform no better than what was replaced. It also guaranteed that it would cost more than modern equipment because nobody except the railroad industry still uses such antiquated technology.

  • Larry Littlefield

    All we know is signal failure at 36th Street.

    There were manufacturing defects on the new relays for that line that required many of them to be replaced, back then. Don’t make them like they used to.

  • Brad Aaron

    Not to mention time that could be spent defending the republic.

  • ortcutt

    I think Crowley really neglected constituent outreach over the years. I can’t tell you how much stuff I see with our councilman and assemblyman… cutting ribbons, doing community forums, etc… If you’re an absentee Congressman, it will eventually catch up with you. Showing up at election time to pose with the 7 train repainting isn’t enough.

  • J. Geoff Rove

    1920s designs work fine if Rudy’s Elfs don’t jam screw drivers into the circuitry.

  • JarekFA

    I see Nydia Velasquez in Brooklyn all the time. Even bike lane openings, she’s here.

  • sbauman

    One must differentiate between the logic that the design implements and the components that are used to implement that logic. The logic works better than CBTC logic in terms of service levels.

    It’s the components that implement the logic that needs to be updated. Newer designs, using contemporary equipment, outperform the 90 year old equipment by every conceivable metric. One of the most important is cost. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC’s) replaced relay logic on the factory floor 35 years ago. PLC’s are a commodity. A few million dollars worth of PLC’s would replace the entire relay based switching equipment currently used. There’s no up front logic design cost because PLC’s use the same logic schematic that the current relay-based system uses.