Today’s Headlines

  • Cops Who Hate Unbiased Speed Enforcement Cuff Reckless Driving Victims (News, Post@vinbarone)
  • Governor Mealymouth: I’d Like to Help, But … (AMNY); News Rips Felder; More: Post
  • Senate Republicans to Speed Camera Supporters: Your Fault (Politico)
  • Crumbling Subway Ceiling an Apt Metaphor for Albany 2018 (News)
  • MTA Mum as Borough Hall Straphangers Fear for Safety (BK Paper); Gothamist Talks With Victim
  • Equipment Failures Caused Delays on 10 Subway Lines Yesterday (Post)
  • MTA Board Member Charles Moerdler: I Should Be Able to Block Buses With My Mercedes (Gothamist)
  • RPA Says the MTA Could Make Subway Stations Less Hellish in Summer (NY1)
  • Advance Has the Skinny on New Staten Island Express Bus Routes (1, 2)
  • 4 Hospitalized After Chain Reaction Crash Caused by U-Turning Driver; NYPD: Legal! (Bx Times)
  • Raging Ex-Cops You Share the Streets With (Post)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    Without the revenue grab, how can we afford Mark-Vitterito’s 1,000 extra police officers?

  • mfs

    the RPA stuff sounds fine, but very long term. here’s another simpler idea – ventilate the stations with fans at night in the summer. There’s already a large number of air vents/vaults installed that could be repurposed for this.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I mean, the police don’t work 24/7, so there are going to be four shifts. But NYC could get rid of 1/6 by attrition, spread them out, and always have a cop no more than a block away. Cameras could cover the other intersections in the four directions.

  • Flakker

    Not on the table; cracking down on the thousands if cars not just moving thru the city but idling pointlessly including by public employees, dumping hot exhaust at street level that gets sucked into subway stations. Lest we forget too the profusion of gas and diesel generators sitting on the sidewalk like it’s a third world country without an electric grid.

  • Flakker

    they’re all busy community policing bicycles, community policing black youths, community policing the inside of their squad SUVs, community policing baricades on wall street, community policing the nebulous terrorisn threat, community policing their overseas branches in Europe and Israel.