Today’s Headlines

- Cops Who Hate Unbiased Speed Enforcement Cuff Reckless Driving Victims (News, Post, @vinbarone)
- Governor Mealymouth: I’d Like to Help, But … (AMNY); News Rips Felder; More: Post
- Senate Republicans to Speed Camera Supporters: Your Fault (Politico)
- Crumbling Subway Ceiling an Apt Metaphor for Albany 2018 (News)
- MTA Mum as Borough Hall Straphangers Fear for Safety (BK Paper); Gothamist Talks With Victim
- Equipment Failures Caused Delays on 10 Subway Lines Yesterday (Post)
- MTA Board Member Charles Moerdler: I Should Be Able to Block Buses With My Mercedes (Gothamist)
- RPA Says the MTA Could Make Subway Stations Less Hellish in Summer (NY1)
- Advance Has the Skinny on New Staten Island Express Bus Routes (1, 2)
- 4 Hospitalized After Chain Reaction Crash Caused by U-Turning Driver; NYPD: Legal! (Bx Times)
- Raging Ex-Cops You Share the Streets With (Post)
