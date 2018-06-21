Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo MIA as State Senate Kills Speed Camera Program (Politico 1, 2; C&SNYTPost)
  • Related: These Parents Will Just Have to Keep Begging Drivers to Let Their Children Live (Advance)
  • Related: Ross Barkan Anatomizes Albany’s Current Morass (Voice)
  • Thank God Cuomo Managed to Get His AirTrain Bill Passed (WSJ, @YanceyRoy)
  • As His Subway Is Literally Collapsing on Top of People (Voice, GothamistNewsPost)
  • Rechler Assails Runaway MTA Construction Costs — Now What? (AMNY)
  • Here’s How Van Bramer’s Flip-Flopping Played in the Local Press (Sunnyside Post, TL)
  • Marty Golden, Transit Champion (KCP)
  • Federal Prosecutors Add Charges Against Greenway Killer (Post)
  • How NYT Transit Reporter Emma Fitzsimmons Does Her Job — Without a Placard

  • Larry Littlefield

    In the department of accountability, someone needs to track down Melissa Mark-Viverito and demand to know why she and her union supporters are doing this to us.

    Recall that the PBA was upset because in a city with below average crime, they only had 2.8 times as many officers per 100,000 people as the U.S. average, and thus refused to prevent drivers from running people over.

    So Mark-Vitterito, in her one consequential act as NYC Council speaker, added 1,000 additional police officers, getting up to 2.9 times the national average.

    And now? The PBA refuses to enforce traffic laws against drives OR allow automated enforcement unless they get an additional 4,000 officers, over and above that 1,000.

    I want someone to ask Mark-Vitterito why it is fair for her crowd to keep doing this to the rest of us.

  • 12 blocks from a station

    Wow ! (Re:greenway killer) I know we live in a car culture, but-
    “He has also been charged with violence and destruction of motor vehicle, which also carries a potential death sentence.”

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Why did this program even have a sunset to begin with? It’s like a protection racket.

  • For the same reason it had to be “for the kids.” Just another way to make it politically palatable with electeds who are okay with at least some people getting killed.

  • Fool

    Gee that constitutional convention we could not have because… reasons…

    Sure might have brought some nice changes to this state.

  • Fool

    Everything Albany passes that affects cities of “More than 1 million in population” is designed to specifically designed to extract wealth from the city. This is something NYC wants? What is in it for me? This is something NYC wants? What is in it for my constituents?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Remember “Vote No – Taxes” ?

    The public unions put out those bumper stickers because they were afraid a constitutional convention might make public employee pension income taxable on the same basis as private sector retirement income or (GASP) an equal amount of wage income.

    Now that they have that out of the way, they are moving on to special property tax exemptions for retired public employees.

    “Sure might have brought some nice changes to this state.”

    How about this country?

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-21/america-s-millennials-are-waking-up-to-a-grim-financial-future

    This guy doesn’t even get into what is happening to state and local government services as debt and pension costs explode and the infrastructure falls down on the serfs’ heads.

  • If it doesn’t sunset, the governor and state legislature can’t use it to shake down the city a few years later.

  • Joe R.

    It was destined to go one way or another. If not a sunset, eventually NYS would have followed in the footsteps of other states that banned speed/red light cameras because a vocal minority of drivers bitched about them incessantly. Be happy we still have the red light cameras, at least for the time being. I’ll bet those will be gone within a few years as well.

    Nothing is stopping NYC from putting up as many cameras as it wants solely for the purpose of informing insurance companies about motorist violations. Maybe that’s what advocates should push for.

    On top of that, I’ve long felt speed cameras (and the 25 mph speed limit) were mostly photo-ops for elected officials to seem like they’re on board with Vision Zero even though they’re not. The only way we can achieve a dramatic reduction in fatalities is with an equally dramatic reduction in the number of motor vehicles. The Mayor isn’t interested in this because he wants Vision Zero to be mostly painless for motorists even though going that route can’t ever work. A congestion charge is a good start but NYC can do more on its own. We can gradually eliminate curbside parking, make ever larger swaths of the city totally off limits to private autos/taxis, prohibit certain types of vehicles (i.e. SUVs, pickups) from operating in city limits, etc. We can also eventually require any vehicle operating in the city to be zero emissions. An often overlooked fact by advocates is that motor vehicles indirectly kill ten times as many people with their exhaust as they do directly. Maybe if we want to save lives going after motor vehicle pollution makes more sense.

  • Joe R.

    In other words NYC could fire about 2/3rds of the police force and it would be around the national average. With public opinion of the police at low points both here and nationally, perhaps someone can run for NYC mayor with that as part of their platform. An upside of a much smaller police force is the cops wouldn’t have the manpower to harass cyclists, or for that matter to enforce other petty, BS violations like being in parks after dark. They would have to go after real criminals, which is what we really pay them for.

  • ddartley

    School zone speed cams: If you’re as angry as I am, please come to a rally tonight outside the governor’s midtown office at 6:30pm. 633 3rd Ave. between 40th and 41st. Please spread the word.

  • Larry Littlefield

    They could freeze hiring until there was a one-third decline and still have double the U.S. average. It is likely that there is more than one police officer for every intersection in the city right now — well more than two if one includes the retired.