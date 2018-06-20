Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo: Albany “Has To” Get Speed Cameras Done (Politico)
  • News Says State Legislators Must Act on Cameras …
  • … And Here’s What They’re Doing Instead (Post); More: NY1 1, 2
  • The Subway Was a Shit Show Yesterday (Gothamist 1, 2News)
  • Penn Station Air Conditioners Shut for Repairs During This Week’s Heat Wave (Post)
  • Phil Murphy’s Tax Plan Push Centered on Transit Funding (NYT)
  • Cranks Protest “Unsafe” Northern Blvd. Bike Lane as It Shields Them From Cars (QNS, TransAlt)
  • Shooting Victim Dies After Crashing Car in the Bronx (News)
  • DOT Crews at Work on Martling Ave. Improvements in West Brighton (Advance)
  • Curb Mismanagement Turns Riverdale Streets Into Junkyards (Press)

  • Tooscrapps

    From the Northern Blvd QNS:
    “The most important thing is the design of having the barrier at the Cross Island Parkway, right in front of the entrance and two exits. It’s very dangerous,” he (Bernie Haber, a retired engineer) said. “Any highway engineer would never design something like this. Why this was put that way, I don’t know.”

    Good point, I wouldn’t want a highway engineer’s PBL design either.

  • Jeff

    Anyone incapable of driving without crashing into concrete barriers should have their car crashed into a concrete barrier as punishment, should they attempt to drive.

  • Tooscrapps

    I mean they are protected by jersey barriers for Pete’s sake. Nothing is more highway than that!

  • Reader

    “Why this was put that way, I don’t know.”

    Old man’s white privilege in a nutshell. You could, you know, ask someone.