Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo: Albany “Has To” Get Speed Cameras Done (Politico)
- News Says State Legislators Must Act on Cameras …
- … And Here’s What They’re Doing Instead (Post); More: NY1 1, 2
- The Subway Was a Shit Show Yesterday (Gothamist 1, 2; News)
- Penn Station Air Conditioners Shut for Repairs During This Week’s Heat Wave (Post)
- Phil Murphy’s Tax Plan Push Centered on Transit Funding (NYT)
- Cranks Protest “Unsafe” Northern Blvd. Bike Lane as It Shields Them From Cars (QNS, TransAlt)
- Shooting Victim Dies After Crashing Car in the Bronx (News)
- DOT Crews at Work on Martling Ave. Improvements in West Brighton (Advance)
- Curb Mismanagement Turns Riverdale Streets Into Junkyards (Press)
