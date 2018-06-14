Today’s Headlines

- Cuomo Pursues Legacy of Saddling NYers With Boondoggles While Letting the Subway Rot (Politico)
- Initial MetroCard Replacement Rollout Won’t Have All-Door Bus Boarding (AMNY); More: Gothamist
- Judge Calls Out de Blasio’s Big Oil Posturing (Post)
- Family of Shaena Sinclair to City: “Do Something” (News)
- Dorothy Bruns’s Attorney Wants Bail Reduced, Blames Her Doctor for Crash (Post, News)
- Why Does an FDNY Pension Boss Have a City-Funded Car in the First Place? (News)
- Uber Lands Nearly 20 Minutes of Airtime With Errol Louis (NY1)
- Seems Like the TLC Isn’t Helpless to Revoke Licenses After All (News)
- Pedestrians With a Language Barrier Get Bloodied, While Motorists Get NYPD Empathy (Post)
- … And Straphangers Get Whatever This Was (Gothamist)