Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo Pursues Legacy of Saddling NYers With Boondoggles While Letting the Subway Rot (Politico)
  • Initial MetroCard Replacement Rollout Won’t Have All-Door Bus Boarding (AMNY); More: Gothamist
  • Judge Calls Out de Blasio’s Big Oil Posturing (Post)
  • Family of Shaena Sinclair to City: “Do Something” (News)
  • Dorothy Bruns’s Attorney Wants Bail Reduced, Blames Her Doctor for Crash (Post, News)
  • Why Does an FDNY Pension Boss Have a City-Funded Car in the First Place? (News)
  • Uber Lands Nearly 20 Minutes of Airtime With Errol Louis (NY1)
  • Seems Like the TLC Isn’t Helpless to Revoke Licenses After All (News)
  • Pedestrians With a Language Barrier Get Bloodied, While Motorists Get NYPD Empathy (Post)
  • … And Straphangers Get Whatever This Was (Gothamist)
  • JarekFA

    On Monday, Queens Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry introduced a bill on the governor’s behalf that would let the state use eminent domain to secure the corridor between Willets Point and LaGuardia.

    So could he do the same, but for extending the N train to LGA? That’d be about 100x faster. To think, to take an AirTrain to get to Citifield. Congrats Flushing. Your trip to LGA was already super easy. I think I’d still rather take the Q70 to Jackson Heights and catch the train from there. Fuck an AirTrain — just give the Q70 a dedicated ROW. That’d be 100x cheaper and vastly more useful. Is it just that the people in charge think the bus is for the poors?

  • Larry Littlefield

    If you live in Battery Park City, you pay a massive common charge to cover the common mortgage and surrounding grounds. I recall the landscape designer they hired saying she wanted to make sure the operating costs of the landscape were expensive, because that would make it more expensive to live there.

    Cuomo is doing the same to NY transit.

  • Jeff

    Unfortunately, a big part of it is that business travelers–a massive slice of the target demographic here–think the bus is for the poors.

  • Komanoff

    I call Total B.S. on your BPC recollection, Larry. I’ll eat my hat if you can back it up. If you can’t, then you’re just rumor-mongering and should retract.

  • Maggie

    Also, the airport buses run slow and overcrowded. LGA needs dedicated bus lanes so that the airport can run enough buses to accommodate subway traffic. The airport buses aren’t underutilized by any means. But the M60 SBS is a joke in terms of its value offering for any airport traveler. It really is third world in the experience, which is an unbelievable shame on Cuomo’s legacy.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Well, I remember the article and tried to find it on Google, but all I got was more recent stuff.
    It was a LONG time ago. So you can keep it up. But I don’t rumor monger. If I don’t see it, I don’t say it.

  • kevd

    “I read it once but can’t find it now” is some A+ sourcing, Larry.

  • kevd

    they need to double the number of Q70s and get them out of general traffic lanes.
    the M60 is pretty crowded too irc.

  • Larry Littlefield

    OK, you made me spend some time and burn one of my free NY Times articles. From 1990.

    https://www.nytimes.com/1990/03/11/arts/architecture-view-exclamation-point-for-battery-park-city.html

    I guess I remembered the controversy from 1988, because evidently the extremely costly version in the end was not built. So you can still keep your hat.

    “What, in this city that cries out for more open space, could cause people to react to a plan for a garden as if it were a toxic waste dump? Plenty, and if the protests had a touch of hysteria to them, they were not entirely off base: the design was a clear case of an artistic concept getting the better of common sense. It called for a garden that would have been a series of tight, roomlike spaces, their walls defined by hedges, their interiors filled with different kinds of plantings, topiary, flowers and shrubs. The garden was more than manicured, it was mannered in the extreme.”

    “The plan was quite beautiful from above – the rooms formed a grid not unlike the grids that have been a frequent theme of Jennifer Bartlett’s paintings, and the colors were rich and enticing. And some of the spaces would have been intense and powerful. But the place would have been nearly impossible to maintain. Even if plantings could have been found that would have met the esthetic objectives and still been able to survive the harsh riverfront climate, the garden could have cost as much as $1 million a year to keep up.”

  • Larry Littlefield

    That’s my experience also. IF ONLY Cuomo had given the Q70 and other buses their own lanes. Those arriving from all over the metro area would have benefitted, not just the subway serfs.

  • kevd

    I don’t have a hat in this race, Larry.

  • Komanoff

    So, your comment was bullshit. You made it sound as if BPC implemented a pricey landscape design in order to drive up rents/charges, when nothing like that was even proposed, let alone happened. My bad for wasting time on your proverbial stopped clock. If you won’t apologize, at least try a vacation.

  • Phil T

    This is a common occurrence. You may have stronger memories from a long time ago, but that doesn’t mean your memories are accurate.

    There’s a reason why eyewitnesses are extremely unreliable (despite still being relied on in courts). Our memories are extremely faulty – yours, mine, everyone’s- and we all unconsciously make up facts to string together memory fragments in a logical way. Overtime we unwittingly retell ourselves these fallacies ingraining them as accurate recollections of the past.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I didn’t say BPC. I said that that’s what the designer was quoted as saying, which I believe was the case.