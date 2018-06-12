Today’s Headlines

  • It’s Official — NYC Budget Includes Half-Price MetroCards for Poor New Yorkers (NYT, AMNY)
  • How Does Andy Byford Plan to Speed Up the Resignaling of the Subway? (NYT)
  • If Albany Doesn’t Act on Speed Cams, They’re Putting Older New Yorkers at Risk (Eagle)
  • These Are the NYC Streets With the Worst Speeding Problem, According to Dash (Post)
  • Daily News: Time’s Up for Private Trash Haulers Dodging Safety Rules With Their Fake Unions
  • Manhattan DMV Employees Caught Taking Bribes to Fix Tickets (News)
  • Today’s City Council Agenda Includes Placard Oversight Bills (Bowery Boogie)
  • Bklyner Has the Plans for Safer Intersections in the North Brooklyn Transportation Study
  • MTA Rehabbing Staten Island Railway’s 150-Year-Old Richmond Valley Station (Advance)
  • A Tale of Two City Employees Who Drive to the Gym (NewsPost)
  • Larry Littlefield

    If the City of New York doesn’t continue to fund this going forward, and demands that it be made up by someone else somehow, then anyone celebrating to today is either yet another beneficiary of the destruction of the future, or another foolish victim.

    I’ll say it again — the MTA should demand full funding of half-priced rises for seniors and the handicapped, and free rides for NYC children. Along with the immediate, cash repayment for the two decades when it was not fully reimbursed for those free rides.