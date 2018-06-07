Today’s Headlines
- What State Lawmakers Do While Not Protecting People From Speeding Drivers (AMNY, NY1)
- Felder Still Insisting School Speed Cameras Come With Guns (Politico)
- Jim Brennan, Basically: Straphangers Have No Idea How Bad Albany Has Screwed Them (GG)
- Lhota to MTA Board on Conflicts of Interest: Trust Me (WSJ — Paywall)
- Johnson Holding Out for Fair Fares in City Budget Deal (Politico)
- MTA Program Discounts LIRR Fares for Intracity Rides (NY1)
- Limiting Fare Aid to CUNY Students Would Leave Out an Awful Lot of People (City Limits)
- Todd W. Schneider Used Countdown Clock Data to Quantify Subway Wait Times
- Will the Human-Protected Bike Lane Shame the City to Act on 43rd/Skillman? (AMNY)
- Driver Runs Over Child on a Bike Outside Bay Ridge School; NYPD Blames Child (BK Reporter)
- Nine Months in Jail for Motorist Who Hit Cop in Midtown (NY1)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA