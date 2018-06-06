Today’s Headlines

  • Gothamist Tallies the Cost of Not Fixing the Subway
  • People Will Shield Cyclists With Their Bodies on 43rd/Skillman Today (AMNY)
  • Mark Gjonaj, State Electeds, and Bronx CB 11 Look to Derail Plan for Safer Morris Park Ave. (Bx Times)
  • More on Council Initiative to Penalize Repeat Reckless Drivers: Gothamist, AMNY, Post
  • Kiera Feldman Talks With Errol Louis About Her ProPublica Carting Exposé (NY1); WNYC Too
  • WNYC Did a Long Interview Segment on Fixing City Buses
  • PATH Was a Mess Yesterday Morning (Gothamist)
  • The 86th Street Subway Station in Bay Ridge Is Getting Elevators (News); Related: KCP
  • Cyclist Injures Woman and Child on Riverside Drive in Morningside Heights (Rag)
  • Unlicensed Operation: The Charge This Driver Would’ve Also Received If He’d Taken a Life (News)

  • Larry Littlefield

    So we either have to pay more and accept worse service, or we have to accept disaster. That’s the choice we’re left with.

    Before we make it, anyone care to compare these options with the deal earlier born generations got over the past 30 years?

    Aren’t these the same generations that in their youth did all the graffiti and vandalism in the 1960s and 1970s?

    Aren’t these the same generations that hold all the political offices today, and/or are being paid tax-exempt pensions?

  • sbauman

    Aren’t these the same generations that in their youth did all the graffiti and vandalism in the 1960s and 1970s?

    Graffiti on the subways did not appear until the early 1970’s (1972 according to the extensive photo album at http://www.nycsubway.org). The graffiti problem persisted until the mid 1980’s (ca. 1987). If one assumes that the primary perpetrators were between 14 and 20, then most of them probably came after your “Generation Greed”.

  • Joe R.

    Actually my understanding is much of the graffiti in the city was done by people who started in the age range you mentioned, but continued tagging well into middle age. Hence the reason it mostly stopped by the mid 1980s. Most of the taggers were probably pushing 40, couldn’t physically get to many of the places they used to, and could no longer outrun cops.

  • Larry Littlefield

    While The Warriors was filmed in 1979 the book was written in 1965.

  • sbauman

    The graffiti painters do not strike me as having read the book in 1965.