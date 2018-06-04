Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft in Talks to Acquire Citi Bike Operator Motivate (Bloomberg)
  • Investigation of Sanitation Salvage Reveals a Lawless Company Where Life Is Cheap (ProPublica)
  • Strong Words From the Daily News Endorsing Congestion Pricing to Pay for Byford’s Transit Plan
  • NYT: Most Important Part of Byford Plan Is Reforming MTA Project Management
  • TwoParter on Subway Delays Making New Yorkers Late for Work (Post)
  • De Blasio Won’t Talk About Fair Fares, So Riders Alliance Invented a Mayor Who Will (AMNY)
  • Ah, the Mind-Bending Inscrutability of MTA Service Change Posters (News)
  • DOT Showed Its 9th Street Design Concept to the Park Slope Street Safety Partnership (Bklyner)
  • Drunk Mercedes Driver Injures Four People in Two Collisions (News)
  • How Should You Deal With the Stress of Biking on NYC’s Car-Centric Streets? (Gothamist)
  • Cuozzo: Signals? The J Train Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Modern Signals (Post)
  • Larry Littlefield

    I suggest that the tone of the headline on the Cuozzo piece be changed. He is being stupid, or disingenuous, trying to get the cost of signal modernization up so high it doesn’t happen.

    The signals on the J/M/Z were replaced in 1989. They are approaching 40 years old — not young but not old by NYCT standards. Aside from times when debts and pension increases have required capital reinvestment to stop, signals have been installed and replaced at a 60-year rate since the dawn of the system.

    The plan isn’t to modernize all the signals. The plan is merely an acceleration of the prior pace of signal modernization. They aren’t going to go back and replace the new signals on the Concourse Line, which were replaced less than two decades ago.

    In fact, all this plan may be is an attempt to catch up from prior periods of neglect and get back on the 60 year schedule. Instead of having entire lines served by signals more than 75 years old, described by engineers as the drop dead date.

    If they do catch up, the signals on the JMZ will come due for replacement in 20 years from now. In a very different world than the one I expect to see, one of the last crossover junctions in the system would be replaced by a flying junction at the same time.

    But this can only happen if all the older signals have been replaced by 2029. And the city, state, MTA and federal government are not bankrupt or having all their money go to seniors and debts at the point where the youngest Baby Boomers have turned 65.

  • fdtutf

    The signals on the J/M/Z were replaced in 1989. They are approaching 40 years old — not young but not old by NYCT standards.

    2018-1989 = 29. They’re not even 30 years old yet.

  • Larry Littlefield

    You are right. So they will be up for replacement in 2039. But the point still stands. Without catch up, it will not be possible to replace them even then.

    Many IND signals date to the early 1930s. The BMT Broadway line in Manhattan goes back even further. The core of the IRT system was replaced in the 1950s. I ought to be under replacement now, but it’s in line behind even older systems.

  • sbauman

    Age should not be the sole factor determining deciding the repair/replace question. One big problem for repair will be finding new replacement components. This problem is compounded because the railroad industry does not use off the shelf components. Very few manufacturers are willing to produce obsolete components for a vanishing small niche market.

    The same problem will worse for the “new SOA” signal systems to be installed during the first 10 years. Until Moore’s Law is repealed, the replacement parts for the new equipment won’t be available in 15 years. This harsh reality means that their initial cost must reflect replacement every 15 to 20 years.

    There are system design strategies that can extend life expectancy. They have not been followed by the CBTC manufacturers.

  • Larry Littlefield

    When I was at NYCT, there was talk of increasing the replacement rate. At those prices, there is no way this could be afforded. Instead, the replacement rate was cut.

    What you seem to be saying is we’ll have self-driving cars and vans and buses moving passengers and self-driving trucks moving freight, but the rail system — which should be able to do both better easier — will continue to deteriorate.

  • HamTech87

    LimeBike in Yonkers has had 11,000 trips in just 2 weeks, according to Mayor Spano. Stunning considering how steep the hills are in Yonkers, aka “The City of Seven Hills”.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The City of Hills, where nothing is on the level!

  • Larry Littlefield

    Interesting piece on Marty Golden’s disability pension. He was skydiving while disabled.

    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-metro-marty-golden-nypd-disability-pension-skydive-20180601-story.html

    “Golden has been paid over $1 million in tax-free pension money since 1983 — the year a car struck the ex-cop while making a narcotics arrest, severely injuring his knee. He’s paid a monthly allowance of $2,777, according to the New York City Police Pension Fund. That money comes on top of his base salary of $79,500 as a state senator.”

    On the other hand, it is hard to argue with his disability pension if he was actually injured in the line of duty in a way that limited his mobility, and bad wheels don’t limit one’s ability to sky dive. As I noted, the scammers are those who get in their full 20 years, working massive overtime at the end to pad the pension, then suddenly turn up disabled. Golden went out very early, or his pension would be much higher.

    But this also shows that gunshots are way down the list of threats to live and health for our police officers. Behind motor vehicle crashes, donuts and depression in that order. I’ve got a relative who ended up having to retire — at far beyond the 20 years in his case — in large part due to a traffic crash while serving as a motorcycle cop. I’ll bet crashes account for the largest share of actual police officer disability.

  • Joe R.

    Isn’t the point of the plan to accelerate the installation of CBTC, not replace conventional signals with newer conventional signals?