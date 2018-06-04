Today’s Headlines

- Lyft in Talks to Acquire Citi Bike Operator Motivate (Bloomberg)
- Investigation of Sanitation Salvage Reveals a Lawless Company Where Life Is Cheap (ProPublica)
- Strong Words From the Daily News Endorsing Congestion Pricing to Pay for Byford’s Transit Plan
- NYT: Most Important Part of Byford Plan Is Reforming MTA Project Management
- Two–Parter on Subway Delays Making New Yorkers Late for Work (Post)
- De Blasio Won’t Talk About Fair Fares, So Riders Alliance Invented a Mayor Who Will (AMNY)
- Ah, the Mind-Bending Inscrutability of MTA Service Change Posters (News)
- DOT Showed Its 9th Street Design Concept to the Park Slope Street Safety Partnership (Bklyner)
- Drunk Mercedes Driver Injures Four People in Two Collisions (News)
- How Should You Deal With the Stress of Biking on NYC’s Car-Centric Streets? (Gothamist)
- Cuozzo: Signals? The J Train Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Modern Signals (Post)