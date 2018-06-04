This Week: Students and Parents Rally for More Speed Cameras From Albany

It's also a big week for the campaign to get protected bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues in Queens.

Children rallying in Albany last year for legislation to allow more NYC speed cameras. It’s time for Governor Cuomo to step up. Photo: Brad Aaron
Children rallying in Albany last year for legislation to allow more NYC speed cameras. It’s time for Governor Cuomo to step up. Photo: Brad Aaron

Five years after New York City turned on its first speed enforcement cameras, it’s clear the program has saved lives. Speeding on streets with cameras is down 63 percent, according to DOT, and traffic fatalities are down citywide.

But the speed camera program is also stuck. With state law limiting the city to 140 camera locations that are only in effect during school activities, 85 percent of traffic fatalities and severe injuries happen at times or locations where cameras are not permitted to operate. To top it off, the program will expire at the end of the year if Albany doesn’t renew it.

On Thursday, students and parents are mobilizing to make sure the speed camera program gets stronger. They will be rallying outside Governor Cuomo’s Manhattan office to call for passage of the Every School Speed Camera Act, which would expand the program to 290 school zones. Bus transportation for students is available from Fort Greene, Bay Ridge, Eastern Queens, and Riverdale. (Details and registration for bus tickets are available here.)

The legislation recently picked up the support of State Senator Marty Golden, the senior Republican representing a district in NYC. All eyes are now on Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, who decides whether to allow a vote on the floor, and Cuomo, who can get the bill through the legislature if he makes it a priority.

Details on Thursday’s rally and other calendar highlights below. Check the calendar for more info on these and other events.

  • Today: The Queens Community Board 2 transportation committee meets, and the plan for protected bike lanes on Skillman and 43rd avenues is expected to be on the agenda. 43-22 50th Street, Queens. 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: Make the case for a safer 43rd and Skillman by forming Queens’ first ever people-protected bike lane with the Transportation Alternatives Queens Committee. 43rd Avenue and 39th Street, Queens. 6:15 p.m.
  • Thursday: NYC students rally for speed cameras outside Governor Cuomo’s Manhattan office. 633 Third Avenue, Manhattan. 11 a.m.
  • Also Thursday: The full board of Queens CB 2 meets and may vote on the 43rd/Skillman project. 43-31 39th Street, Queens. 6 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Rally for Speed Enforcement at #EverySchool

By Streetsblog |
On Thursday, victims of traffic violence, their family members, and other safe streets advocates will gather at City Hall to demand that state lawmakers pass a bill to allow NYC to put speed cameras in every city school zone. Currently, NYC can only deploy 140 speed cameras, and only operate them during school activities, even though there […]

Martin Dilan Introduces 20 MPH Bill in State Senate

By Brad Aaron |
State Senator Martin Malave Dilan, of Brooklyn, has introduced companion legislation to Assembly Member Dan O’Donnell’s speed limit bill, which would set the maximum speed on NYC streets at 20 miles per hour, except on streets “where the City Council determines a different speed limit is appropriate.” “In the first two weeks of 2014 there were seven […]

Get Ready for Next Week’s Speed Cam Rally With This Streetfilms Comic

By Brad Aaron |
The campaign to get Albany to allow speed cameras outside every school in NYC is gaining steam. Assembly Member Deborah Glick’s bill now has companion legislation in the Senate, introduced by Jose Peralta. The bill would allow any school to have automated speed enforcement without the current time of day restrictions, and would remove Albany’s 2018 sunset provision, making the city’s […]