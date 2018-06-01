Today’s Headlines
- Conductor Cuomo Show Kicks Off Summer Rerun Season (NYT 1, 2; AMNY; NY1; WNYC)
- Nixon Endorses Pricing + Millionaire’s Tax (Post)
- Voice: 3 and N/W Riders Could Be Affected by L Shutdown, Too; Related: NY1
- New York Post: “School-Zone Cameras Save Lives”
- De Blasio Has Wasted at Least $7M on His Streetcar That Will Never Happen (Post)
- More on the DOT Car-Share Pilot: Gothamist, NY1, AMNY, WNYC, Post
- Shocker: Advance “Pedestrian Safety” Piece Really Boilerplate Victim-Blaming; Meanwhile
- Avid Driving Enthusiast Community Does Not Care About Safety on 43rd/Skillman (QChron)
- People You Share the Streets With (Post)
- When Parking Is Valued Over Human Life What Chance Do Homeless Pets Have (Bx Times)
- Gothamist Posted Some Gorgeous Pics of Manhattanhenge Fans Reclaiming the Streets
More headlines at Streetsblog USA