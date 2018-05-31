Today’s Headlines

  • Guest

    The Postal Police require park vehicles to be illegally near the branch instead of slightly farther away in legal parking spaces? That doesn’t pass a basic sniff test…

  • Guest

    Order words, so good not…

  • Komanoff

    Quite a crowd at Manhattanenge (last item). Too bad they didn’t bring demand their right to occupy the street and bring things to a boil, a la Berkeley ’64, when thousands surrounded the campus-police car with detained civil rights organizer Jack Weinberg inside and initiated the spontaneous teach-in w/ Mario Savio et al. that ignited the Free Speech Movement.

  • Knut Torkelson

    Can’t read the Crain’s article but Citi Bike integration has been in Citymapper for some time now and it’s incredible. Works great for Citi Bike only trips, but there’s also a “Citymapper Labs” feature that integrates Uber or Citibike with a subway or bus commute to make it faster- wish there was a dedicated Citi Bike + transit only feature.