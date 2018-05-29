Today’s Headlines

  • Will Simcha Felder and Senate Republicans Let NYC Save More Lives With Speed Cams? (NYT)
  • Five Years and Counting for Citi Bike — What’s Next? (NY Mag) Who Rides the Most? (AMNY)
  • Always Remember How Stupendously Wrong the Bike-Share NIMBYs Were (Gothamist)
  • Jump CEO Envisions Scaling to 50,000 Bikes Outside Citi Bike Zone in Three to Five Years (Post)
  • No Solid Timetable Yet for Replacing “Temporary” Security Barriers on West Side Greenway (AMNY)
  • The Parks Department Wishes You a Happy Bike Month (West Side Rag)
  • If Cuomo’s Not Serious About Fixing Transit, How Long Will Andy Byford Stick Around? (2AS)
  • MTA Finally Adding Elevators and Rehabbing Decrepit Chambers Street Station (NY1)
  • Yu Mein Chow, 56, Fifth Financially Strapped Cab Driver to Commit Suicide in Five Months (NYT)
  • Memorial Day Weekend Motor Mayhem (Post, News)

  • Komanoff

    The NY Mag story on Citi Bikes (Citi e-Bikes, actually) is terrific.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Always Remember How Stupendously Wrong.”

    We’re going to hear a lot of “mistakes were made” over the next few decades, as the consequences of the past 25 years come due.

    Don’t accept it. Those weren’t mistakes, they were strategies. Generally winning strategies, though not in this case.

    Bloomberg was smart enough to see that future workers would have to find a way to provide transportation to themselves, without any public funding, while paying high taxes for the public services and benefits that Generation Greed pillaged at their expense and that they will not receive.

    Generation Greed wouldn’t even give people that. It’s like old age benefits. Later born generations will be lucky to get medical marijuana and legal assisted suicide instead of Social Security and Medicare, but earlier born generations won’t even want them to get that. “Cause they have needs.

  • ddartley

    From the easy standpoint of the right side of history (i.e., having supported, rather than opposed, NYC bikeshare from its conception), I think we can take a lesson from looking at how “we” (if I may) treated the Petrosino Square people. Yes their press release was stupid and yes some of them who made media appearances were uncool, and no, bikeshare didn’t take away *all* of the art space in the Square, AND the space wasn’t currently being used for any art I don’t think (I think that’s a point I in particular argued), or at least nothing very space-consuming. But like we all agreed then and still do, bike infrastructure belongs more in the roadbed than in pedestrian or similar space, and there was such a space very nearby that got proposed as an alternative. But as I recall, the Petrosino Square people became “our” main target for ridicule, and I think it was a little unnecessarily mean-spirited. Just saying I hope that in the future when we know we’re right about something we can improve our honey/vinegar ratio. Clarence I know I already posted this comment elsewhere but I’m so self-important I have to do it again.

  • vnm

    The crazed driver in the Post piece who spun out of control and then floored it down the sidewalk was apparently unlicensed. What are they going to do, take his license away harder this time? But seriously, if someone doesn’t feel it’s necessary to have a license to get behind the wheel, and then they pull something like what’s in the video, what can you do with that person? You can’t take away their license since they don’t have one, but not haven’t one hasn’t proven to be a barrier. Why wouldn’t he get right behind the wheel again?

  • Guest

    Five cabbie suicides + unabated weekly carnage –> out-of-control taxicab industry still allowed to operate with impunity.

    One rich Upper West Sider whines about e-bikes –> confiscation of restaurant workers’ means of making a living.

  • Tooscrapps

    Also, how about the 4-5 cars parked on the sidewalk in the video? Like not just mounting the curb, but on the sidewalk against the buildings. Par for the course according to Google Maps.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/75034faf600def78dbdbce02071f5db6f3f4632f10fc08ede2a81c5cc38d23ef.png

  • Larry Littlefield

    Eh, I’ll always be willing to mock them because they get the last laugh.

    They got cheap, prime location housing by engaging in zoning arbitrage — moving into housing that was cheap because no one was allowed to live in, and then getting legalized. So they get to laugh at those moving in now and living six to an apartment and two to a room.

    And the debts of their generation may very well turn the rest of this city back into what it was back in the 1960s and 1970s when they moved in.

  • Joe R.

    If you’re caught driving without a license, the vehicle you’re driving should be confiscated and either auctioned off or crushed (if it’s an SUV or pickup). Most people can’t afford to keep buying another car every time the lose the one they’re driving.

    And do the same thing if you’re caught driving drunk. First offense you forfeit the vehicle.

  • ddartley

    I should have been more precise. I was talking specifically about very few people I’m saying were excessively ridiculed fall into that class you identify. Now Sean Sweeney and the Soho Alliance, with whom they evidently partnered, may contain more such people, and they’re jerks anyway.

  • cjstephens

    Might I suggest… jail time?

  • cjstephens

    While I don’t disagree with your underlying message, you should know it’s not just one rich Upper West Sider. E-bikes are among the biggest complaints at the local precincts on the UWS and UES, the efforts of many, many people complaining (not me, as it happens). Whether confiscation is the right solution is a different question, but your characterization of the problem is incorrect.