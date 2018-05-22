Today’s Headlines
- MTA Chair Lhota Justifies Conflicts of Interest By Claiming He’s Not Actually an MTA Official (NYT)
- Previewing Andy Byford’s Upcoming Transit Overhaul Plan (Patch, News)
- NYC Transit Adding Service on A, D, E, F, and Seven Queens Bus Routes (AMNY, WNYC, QNS)
- Phil Murphy Moves to Revive Two-Headed Port Authority Executive Structure (Politico)
- MTA Expected to Slash Fares for LIRR Trips Between Atlantic Terminal and Brooklyn and Queens (AMNY)
- Also Coming to LIRR: New Switches, Cleaner Trains and Platforms (Post)
- Two Off-Duty NYPD Cops Die in Speeding One-Car Crash in Ulster County (News, Post)
- As Part of BQE Rehab, DOT May Stitch Van Voorhees Park Back Together (Bklyner)
- Daneek Miller Wants to Extend TLC Regulation to Cover Large Commuter Vans (TL)
- Tales of the Placard Class (Post)
