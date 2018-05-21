Today’s Headlines
- Driver Kills Carlos Gavilanes, 47, on Northern Boulevard in East Elmhurst; No Charges (WPIX)
- 12 Electeds Beseech de Blasio for 24/7 Bus Lanes During L Shutdown (News)
- The Case for Fair Fares From a Working Mom Living in NYC’s Shelter System (News)
- Four Years Into Vision Zero, NYPD Cyclist Harassment Continues Unabated (News)
- DOT Will Unveil 9th Street Redesign in June (Bklyn Paper)
- Northern Boulevard Intersection Where Driver Killed Giovanni Ampuero Gets an LPI (QChron)
- DOT Won’t Turn on Transit Signal Priority for Woodhaven Blvd Until Late 2019 (QChron)
- Q&A With TransitCenter About the Campaign for an Accessible Subway System (Vice)
- Why B82 Riders Need Bus Lanes on Kings Highway (Bklyner)
- Cuomo Deputies: Amtrak Jumping the Gun on Penn Station Concourse Redevelopment (Politico, AMNY)
- Jeff Klein’s Taxpayer-Funded Taurus Signals Loss of Status in the Albany Placard Class (News)
