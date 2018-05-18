Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo Hasn’t Ridden the Subway Since His 2016 Second Avenue Junket (Gothamist)
  • L Shutdown: More From Voice, Gothamist on Alarming J/M/Z News
  • DOT Not Excited About Bulking Up Grand Street Bike Lanes (BK Paper)
  • TransitCenter: “Fare Capping” Would Eliminate Many MetroCard Hassles (Crain’s)
  • Why Change the Henhouse Locks When the Fox Is the Locksmith (News)
  • Stellar WPIX Report on the Need for Automated Speed Enforcement
  • 2 Dead, Dozens Hurt in School Bus/Dump Truck Collision in Mount Olive, NJ (WNYCNYT)
  • Riverdale Sidewalk Crash That Could Easily Have Taken Life and Limb: All in Good Fun (Press)
  • Design Firm Proposes Car-Free Floating Bridge for Newtown Creek (6SqFt)
  • You’ll Have to Wait to Bike and Walk Across the New Goethals Bridge (NY1)
  • Someone in Rudy Giuliani’s SUV Doored a Pedicab Driver in Midtown (TPM)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA