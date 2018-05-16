Eyes on the Street: Course Correction on the Dean Street Bike Lane By the Barclays Center, the bike lane doesn't direct cyclists to cross the path of car traffic twice in one block anymore.

Every once in a while, snafus in the bike network do get fixed. Today’s case in point: Dean Street by the Barclays Center.

Dean Street is one of the most important routes in the Brooklyn bike network, forming a long east-west pair with the Bergen Street bike lane. But between Flatbush and Sixth Avenue, Dean is perpetually under construction as part of the Atlantic Yards/Pacific Park mega-development.

Over the years, crews have changed the markings on this block to accommodate construction work that encroaches on the street. In 2013, they shifted the bike lane markings away from the north curb to make room for a work zone.

When construction on the north side of Dean wrapped up recently, the bike lane markings remained in the same place. This created a dangerous condition where cyclists on Dean crossing Flatbush were expected to merge across through traffic, then merge back to the north side once they passed the construction zone.

Someone tweeted pics this @ me recently, but I didn’t even realize I ride it almost daily. What is this ??, @NYC_DOT @nyc311?!#bikeNYC lane changes sides while crossing Flatbush ? (Dean St.) 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Pikuv1bvMk — DoorZone (@D00RZ0NE) April 30, 2018

This block of Dean Street is still a work zone, with a new building now going up on the south side of the street. But it appears someone at DOT was paying attention when people flagged the dangerous bike markings on Twitter. Christophe Hille got the first photos of the course correction this morning:

Update: We asked DOT whether the developer or the city fixed the dangerous condition, and the agency sent this statement…