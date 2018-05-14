Today’s Headlines
- It’s de Blasio vs. Everybody on Fair Fares (NYT)
- Kabak: What Will Byford Do to Speed Up Subway Trains? (2AS)
- Crain’s Calls BS on Simcha Felder’s Cameras for Cops Ploy
- Park Slope Is Waiting for DOT’s Ninth Street Plan (AMNY)
- How Many More School Playgrounds Are Vulnerable to Vehicle Attacks? (Post)
- Thumbs Up From the Bx Times for Improved Madison Avenue Bridge Approach
- Daily News Op-Ed Calls on Cuomo to Open Drivers Licenses to Undocumented Immigrants
- SI Driver Arrested for Hitting 2 People, Fleeing After Trying to Park on Sidewalk (Advance)
- Heckuva Job, New York State DMV (Advance)
- It Is What It Is (Politico, NYT)
