Today’s Headlines

  • It’s de Blasio vs. Everybody on Fair Fares (NYT)
  • Kabak: What Will Byford Do to Speed Up Subway Trains? (2AS)
  • Crain’s Calls BS on Simcha Felder’s Cameras for Cops Ploy
  • Park Slope Is Waiting for DOT’s Ninth Street Plan (AMNY)
  • How Many More School Playgrounds Are Vulnerable to Vehicle Attacks? (Post)
  • Thumbs Up From the Bx Times for Improved Madison Avenue Bridge Approach
  • Daily News Op-Ed Calls on Cuomo to Open Drivers Licenses to Undocumented Immigrants
  • SI Driver Arrested for Hitting 2 People, Fleeing After Trying to Park on Sidewalk (Advance)
  • Heckuva Job, New York State DMV (Advance)
  • It Is What It Is (Politico, NYT)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Bkbusriders

    NYPost story: “Only a good guy with a car can stop a bad guy with a car”

  • Fool

    I do understand the Mayor’s resistance to fair fares. It fundamentally ends up being another subsidy to the MTA. Subsidize service for the poorest and you are removing political pressure against fares increases and actually shift political pressure towards the city for increased subsidy when the MTA increase fares. It basically ends up giving the state a bigger shovel for feeding the money fire with.