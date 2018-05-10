Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Kills Abdul Jamil, 79, in Kew Gardens; NYPD Blames Victim (News)
  • DOT Will Have to Save L Train Shutdown Cranks From Themselves (AMNYNews)
  • NYPD Shut the 14th Street Subway Station During Wednesday Evening Rush (News)
  • Why Council Members Are Suddenly Talking Tough on Uber (Voice)
  • Espaillat’s and Alcantara’s Assault on Safer Streets in Upper Manhattan Knows No Bottom (Patch)
  • East Side NIMBYs Say Greenway Bridge Would Invite Riffraff (NY1)
  • More on the Campaign to Prod the BIC to Get Deadly Waste Haulers Off City Streets (GothamistNews)
  • Ex-Union Boss High on Substances, Placard Culture Crashes FDNY Car on Midtown Sidewalk (News, NY1)
  • Motorcycle Rider Dies in Allerton Crash (News)
  • How to Ride a Bike Without Being Harassed by Police or Demonized by the Press (News)
  • Yeah OK Just Fix the Damn Subway (News, AMNY)

  • iSkyscraper

    From that Post article:

    ———-
    Jean Wesh, a former managing attorney in the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, has come on board as an $120,000 ombudsman to the driving world.

    Finance officials said he’ll serve as an intermediary between the public and the agency and will identify systemic issues with the city’s parking summonses practices
    ———–

    How about systemic issues like not issuing enough summonses? (You can pretty much park overnight in residential areas at hydrants or elsewhere once the parking agents go home)

    Anyone want to bet if Mr. Wesh gets a placard?

  • crazytrainmatt

    Re: the 53rd street greenway bridge

    This is the same neighborhood where a fancy building’s 50 year lease on private park space cantilevered over the FDR expired in 1990. Nearly thirty years later, after ceding some of the land back to the lessee and compromising on the park design, rebuilding of the public section is currently behind schedule and the park remains closed.

    I bike on the east sidewalk here when I have my daughter (and sometimes when I don’t). Traffic is low on Sutton Place but it is surprisingly dangerous as the street is quite wide so you have danger from fast U-turns or drivers exiting driveways. The whole length of Sutton Place/York is underused (except for the traffic sewer between 59th and 64-70 or so) and ripe for a road diet including a two-way PBL on the east side (which has few street crossings).

  • Simon Phearson

    I agree that the stretch of Sutton Place between 59th and 53rd could use calming, but I don’t understand why you’d do that with a two-way PBL on the east side. Who would be served by such a PBL, instead of two separate PBLs on either side of the street?

    Sutton Place is my go-to spot for heading south into midtown from the QB bridge (I avoid 2nd, which I find relatively more dangerous, with worse light timing). Your proposed treatment would require me to cross multiple lanes of traffic to get into the PBL at 60th, and then back over when I want to head west. I’d think anyone commuting south down York/Sutton into midtown would be forced to do the same wiggle. The only SB cyclists who would have a safer or easier ride would be east river users. Does that make sense?

    We shouldn’t be taking all of our edge roads and putting two-way PBLs on them just because they have fewer turning conflicts. Particularly given the way that the NYCDOT implements them, which often means gaps and three-point-turn wiggles that undermine the utility for cyclists going contraflow (and instead encourage more risky maneuvers, like salmoning or veering across lanes of traffic). Vernon and 20th Avenue in Queens are prime examples of two-way PBLs that are disasters for contraflow cyclists and ultimately serve effectively only a small portion of cyclists with destinations directly connected to those two-way PBLs. It’d be great if they could all be like Kent, but Trottenberg’s DOT just doesn’t know what makes Kent work.

  • Vooch

    14th street subway station shutdown during rush hour ?

    Illuminating that during the heyday of real bombings and terror in NYC ( the 1920s ); subways were never shutdown

    The placard class believes New Yorkers are sheep.

    Just wait until the pension crisis which Larry warns us about – the sheep will be shorn

  • Fool

    The massive organization that is NYCT only plans on replacing 40 miles of track a year?

    What do all those track workers do?

  • foody4booty

    “Yeah OK Just fix the damn subways” – This headline is juvenile. This was actually an interesting article. I know the process of fixing the subways is not interesting to the 25 year olds who run this site, but it is interesting for some of us with actual intelligence.

  • JarekFA

    This is like out of The Onion.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Everyone is going to have a little shared sacrifice here. It’s going to be disruptive,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

    Those are two words that haven’t made sense in a political context for 50 years — share and sacrifice. Party and pillage are more like it.

  • Joe R.

    For what it’s worth I’m surprised the MTA already installed as much welded rail as it did given the culture of the organization. They should aim to have welded rail wherever it’s feasible within a year or two, not 11 years under the current plan.

  • Scroller

    It was an interesting article, but it was also a puff piece, typical of the Governor’s MTA’s PR office.

    As the articles state 390 of 440 convertible miles have already been converted, before the Subway Action Plan came into existence. It’s an important improvement, but one that has been underway for over a decade, and one that has been underway while subway service has both improved and declined – which we can infer means it was not a primary cause of delays. Cause of some delays, sure but not a root problem or one that transit experts have identified as a key problem area. It’s Cuomo trying to point to something already happening instead of tackling the real core issues that aren’t or haven’t yet been addressed.