Today’s Headlines

- Driver Kills Abdul Jamil, 79, in Kew Gardens; NYPD Blames Victim (News)
- DOT Will Have to Save L Train Shutdown Cranks From Themselves (AMNY, News)
- NYPD Shut the 14th Street Subway Station During Wednesday Evening Rush (News)
- Why Council Members Are Suddenly Talking Tough on Uber (Voice)
- Espaillat’s and Alcantara’s Assault on Safer Streets in Upper Manhattan Knows No Bottom (Patch)
- East Side NIMBYs Say Greenway Bridge Would Invite Riffraff (NY1)
- More on the Campaign to Prod the BIC to Get Deadly Waste Haulers Off City Streets (Gothamist, News)
- Ex-Union Boss High on Substances, Placard Culture Crashes FDNY Car on Midtown Sidewalk (News, NY1)
- Motorcycle Rider Dies in Allerton Crash (News)
- How to Ride a Bike Without Being Harassed by Police or Demonized by the Press (News)
- Yeah OK Just Fix the Damn Subway (News, AMNY)
