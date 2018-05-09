Today’s Headlines

- MTA Policies Enacted Years Ago Are Making Train Delays Worse Today (NYT)
- Meet the MTA Employees Who Spend Their Days Taking Hits for Andrew Cuomo (WSJ)
- Center for an Urban Future: NYC’s Decrepit Infrastructure Threatens Tourism (Crain’s)
- AMNY Previews Tonight’s L Train Forum
- Final EDC Budget Proposal Doesn’t Fund the BQX (Crain’s)
- Council Members Aim to Make de Blasio’s Lame Attempt at Curb Management Even Worse (Post)
- Mayor Who Won’t Help the Poor Afford Transit Hires Staff to Hand-Hold Rule-Breaking Motorists (Post)
- Justin Brannan Has Had It With Car Dealers Using the Sidewalk as Their Showroom (BK Daily)
- Husband of Woman Killed by Brooklyn Car Wash Worker Has Died (Post)
- Cops Don’t Want People They Stop to Know Who They Are (Post)
- In Sit-Down With Trottenberg, Advance Bemoans Lack of SI Transit While Giving Side-Eye to Bikes