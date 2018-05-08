Today’s Headlines

  • Corey Johnson Rips de Blasio for Subsidizing Ferry Rides But Not Fair Fares (News, Post)
  • Advocates for Poor New Yorkers Want to Sit Down and Talk Fair Fares With the Mayor (News)
  • New Yorkers Started Off the Week With a Hellacious Subway Commute (Gothamist)
  • Will the MTA Make L Train Substitute Stations ADA-Compliant By April 2019? (AMNY)
  • Stats Confirmed These Parents’ Worst Fears About Walking Kids to School Near NYC Drivers (Post)
  • Mark Treyger Wonders Why Coney Island Never Got a Cut of the Ferry Splurge (Eagle)
  • Somehow “Community Benefits” Cash Went Toward a Truck Parking Lot Linked to Vivian Cook (Post)
  • MTA Starts $45 Million Repair Job for 7 Train Elevated Structure in Jackson Heights and Corona (TL)
  • Bus Shelter Vendor/Outdoor Ad Giant JCDecaux at Odds With Expansion of LinkNYC Kiosks (Post)
  • Tony Avella Mad as Hell About Bioswales (TL)

  • ohhleary

    “Will the MTA Make L Train Substitute Stations ADA-Compliant By April 2019?”

    Good luck with that. ADA work just started on the 57th Street-7th Avenue station on the N/Q/R/W to install one mezzanine and two platform elevators. Signage says it will be complete by… 1st Quarter 2021.

  • kevd

    That’s a more complex station.
    Bedford, 1st ave (and 3rd, if they were doing it) can be ADA compliant with 2 elevators and zero mezzanine’s each.

    *oops.
    article is about other stations….

  • Larry Littlefield

    DeBlasio’s situation is this.

    Pension costs are likely to surge again, as a result of two decades of retroactive increases before he took office. Despite yet another stock market bubble the city hasn’t been putting in enough to significantly reduce the extent to which its pension funds have been left in the hole.

    And, as result of the deferred raises in the labor contracts he signed when taking office, with most of the pay increase deferred into his re-election, public employee wage costs are soaring this year. And they are coming back to demand more.

    So advocates for actual public services are looking at the boom in the city’s economy and all these unmet needs and saying “why can’t we spend more on this, why can’t we spend more on that?” There is a reason. But DeBlasio DARE NOT SAY WHAT IT IS. Same with every other politician in New York. Omerta.

  • ohnonononono

    I’ve always been skeptical of the contracts for things like the bus shelters and the LinkNYC kiosks… it seems time and again snake oil salesmen convince the city they can provide a public benefit in exchange for ad revenue, and then the ad revenue always magically comes up short and the public benefit can’t be provided unless the city gives ’em something more. It’s enough of an indictment of capitalism to make one wish for the bloated, wasteful, inefficient public sector to just do it themselves.

    One issue seems to be that people who don’t know anything about anything seem to have a bizarre belief that ad revenue is far more lucrative than it is. An ad on a bus shelter does not bring in millions! Unclear whether the revenue can even pay to keep the bus shelter clean and clear of snow and ice in the winter. Maybe not? We never know, because these companies don’t disclose what’s going on!

    “CityBridge declined to say whether the venture has been profitable, or reveal its expenditures, which could account for the low initial returns.” https://nypost.com/2018/05/01/nycs-free-public-wi-fi-kiosks-arent-making-enough-money/

    At least when government does stuff we ideally have a right to know where the money is going? The city apparently loves giving franchises granting exclusive rights to our streets to companies that then have no obligation to explain their finances.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “One issue seems to be that people who don’t know anything about anything seem to have a bizarre belief that ad revenue is far more lucrative than it is.”

    It’s desperation to avoid presenting the general public with the bill from Generation Greed, and being blamed.

    There was a massive explosion of casinos after the year 2000, when the deflation of that stock market bubble shows just how expensive public pensions and increases were. Post Great Recession the government has been promoting alcohol and marijuana.

    Ad revenues are another way to get money without voting for tax increases. So is selling off future revenues, as with parking and toll privatization. And to reduce pension contributions, how about assuming higher future returns by investing in hedge funds and private equity?

    Democrats demand tax increases “for the rich” and the Republicans say all the service and benefit decreases are for those lazy, dark skinned poor.

    ANYTHING, ANYTHING but confronting the reality of our situation before all of Generation Greed makes to the grave, leaving as little as possible behind. What’s next, official state prostitutes – for the tax revenues?

  • ohhleary

    Yup, they article says they’re demanding ADA compliance for Lorimer/Metropolitan (which would need at least four elevators to serve both the L and G) and Broadway Junction (which has six platforms and three mezzanines, so I can’t even begin to imagine what an undertaking that would be). I mean, I’d like these stations to be ADA compliant, but we’ve known about the shutdown for years at this point… finally making noise less than a year out to demand a multi-year project is just noise at this point.

  • Larry Littlefield

    What about ramps. The added all these ramps at Herald Square — but the end at stairs.

  • Vooch

    The Post article about traffic violence around schools is illuminating.

    Parents in the East Village drive their children to neighborhoods school

    Parents in the West Village also drive their children a few blocks to school

    because these Parent recognize drivers are homicidal.

    Stopp die Kindermord

  • Simon Phearson

    I’m going to make a wild guess here and suggest that those very same parents are responsible for pushback every time advocates try to make their streets safer for their own children.

  • JarekFA

    And then complain when a bike lane opens (or is scheduled to open) in front of a school. When they really want to be able to drop their kids off there, illegally.

    I’m a father. What scares me the most is the wall of parked cars that’s literally everywhere, obstructing drivers’ views of the sidewalk. My kid is like barely 3 feet tall. I never want him to ever walk into the street between parked cars but you can’t always control your kids.

  • Jeff

    I despise outdoor advertising with a passion, and I’m still in disbelief that a city which flips its collective shit over a strip of white paint with a little picture of a bicycle next to it is totally cool with giant LED screens flashing advertisements on every corner. The only legitimate “value” we get in return is wi-fi for low-income people.

  • Joe R.

    I totally agree. I would personally like to have all public transit be ad-free for four reasons. One, the ads don’t bring in enough money to make a significant difference. Two, frankly, they look ugly. Three, I’m tired of advertising in general, especially for products that are already universally known. Four, I doubt advertising is all that effective these days, anyway. People have a way of tuning out things not relevant to them.

    In my opinion we should have targeted advertising, mainly on the Internet. If you search for something, you can choose to be directly to links of people who sell the item in question. Maybe also have paper fliers for neighborhood stores. Both things seem more targeted and effective than broad-based advertising. And products that are well-known should stop advertising altogether. Do we really need ads to tell us Coke or Pepsi or McDonald’s exist? Use the money which would have been spent on advertising to reduce the price of the product. At this point, I’m sure these ads have a negative return, particularly TV ads which cost millions.

    And while on the subject, ban ads on prescription drugs like nearly every other country does. Consumers aren’t in a position to buy these drugs without doctor’s orders, and the doctors already know about them. I’m not seeing any good reason reason why laypeople need to have prescription drugs advertised to them. They’re just not qualified to decide if that drug is for them.

  • Scroller

    Ramps move people more efficiently than stairs

  • Joe R.

    Probably only a matter of time before all recreational drugs are legalized in all 50 states, along with prostitution. Besides the fact the war on drugs has been a massive failure, the government won’t pass up the chance for more tax revenue. Taxing vice is the easiest way to raise taxes without people complaining as you can avoid the taxes by just not partaking of whatever is taxed, be it cigarettes, alcohol, pot, or hookers.

  • Larry Littlefield

    ANYTHING, ANYTHING. Even, when things get really desperate, perhaps appropriate street parking pricing and congestion pricing.

  • sbauman

    The LinkNYC kiosks are great. They also provide free telephone service. The wi-fi bandwidth is fantastic.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Perhaps ramps wide and shallow enough for two wheelchairs to pass in different directions take up too much space on the platform to be safe. But they could at least by used for the first leg down from the street.

    If they could get permission to dig out part of what was a parking area in Prospect Park near Bartell Prichard square, my stop would be perfect for ramp-based access.

  • Jesse

    gas tax increase?

  • Joe R.

    That might actually be politically tenable in the near future. Now that EVs are going mainstream the politicians can just tell anyone complaining about an increase in gas taxes to go buy an EV.

  • Joe R.

    I can’t think of a single thing which ruins the aesthetics and livability of NYC more that all the parked cars. Every street looks like a used car parking lot. And today’s cars are hardly things of beauty. They’re not the organic looking, highly streamlined things I thought cars would be in 2018. SUVs especially are butt ugly. For both safety and aesthetic reasons curbside parking needs to go the way of the dinosaur. It’s something which never should have been allowed in the first place.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m to sure most Americans would consider a tax on gasoline a tax on “those people.” Perhaps a tax on bicycles.

    The one place “everyone” seems to agree people should pay more, and more, and more is New York City. Thus parking charges and tolls to Manhattan.

  • redbike

    To what extent — if at all — does LinkNYC’s business model include harvesting, monetizing, and selling personally-identifiable user data? This is, of course, hypothetical. I understand: CityBridge (LinkNYC) is privately-held and its operation is completely opaque.

  • Vooch

    Indeed

  • sbauman

    Only an email address is required to connect for free. It’s pretty difficult to sell email addresses.

    The instruction page contains: “Enter your email address and tap “Connect.” We value your privacy and will never sell or share your information with third parties for their own use.”

    FWIW

  • redbike

    Thanks for the follow-up.

  • Vooch

    Until the mid 1950s it was illegal to park overnight in manhattan

  • Elizabeth F

    > New Yorkers Started Off the Week With a Hellacious Subway Commute

    This is why G-d made e-bikes.