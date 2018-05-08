Today’s Headlines
- Corey Johnson Rips de Blasio for Subsidizing Ferry Rides But Not Fair Fares (News, Post)
- Advocates for Poor New Yorkers Want to Sit Down and Talk Fair Fares With the Mayor (News)
- New Yorkers Started Off the Week With a Hellacious Subway Commute (Gothamist)
- Will the MTA Make L Train Substitute Stations ADA-Compliant By April 2019? (AMNY)
- Stats Confirmed These Parents’ Worst Fears About Walking Kids to School Near NYC Drivers (Post)
- Mark Treyger Wonders Why Coney Island Never Got a Cut of the Ferry Splurge (Eagle)
- Somehow “Community Benefits” Cash Went Toward a Truck Parking Lot Linked to Vivian Cook (Post)
- MTA Starts $45 Million Repair Job for 7 Train Elevated Structure in Jackson Heights and Corona (TL)
- Bus Shelter Vendor/Outdoor Ad Giant JCDecaux at Odds With Expansion of LinkNYC Kiosks (Post)
- Tony Avella Mad as Hell About Bioswales (TL)
