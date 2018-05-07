Today’s Headlines
- Sanitation Salvage Driver Lied About Killing a Man, Faced No Charges, Then Killed Again (ProPublica)
- Why Do Major MTA Contractors Consistently Fall So Far Behind Schedule? (NYT)
- The Jig Is Up for de Blasio’s Ferry Subsidies (News, NY Mag, AMNY)
- NYC Schools Surrounded by Minefields of Dangerous Streets (Post)
- Advocates Head to Albany This Week to Tell Legislators That Speed Cameras Save Lives (WNYC)
- Parks Department’s Greenway Construction Delays Have Consequences (Post)
- City Breaks Ground on Lackluster Redesign of Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills (Patch)
- No Accessibility Upgrades Coming Out of Months-Long Shutdown of 72nd Street B/C Station (NY1)
- Four Injured in Two-Car Crash in Canarsie Sunday (News)
- State Senate Candidate Jessica Ramos Running Against Jose Peralta as an MTA Watchdog (NBC)
- Slate Surveys the “Preposterously Corrupt” Landscape of NYC Parking Placards
More headlines at Streetsblog USA