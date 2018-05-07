Today’s Headlines

  • Sanitation Salvage Driver Lied About Killing a Man, Faced No Charges, Then Killed Again (ProPublica)
  • Why Do Major MTA Contractors Consistently Fall So Far Behind Schedule? (NYT)
  • The Jig Is Up for de Blasio’s Ferry Subsidies (News, NY Mag, AMNY)
  • NYC Schools Surrounded by Minefields of Dangerous Streets (Post)
  • Advocates Head to Albany This Week to Tell Legislators That Speed Cameras Save Lives (WNYC)
  • Parks Department’s Greenway Construction Delays Have Consequences (Post)
  • City Breaks Ground on Lackluster Redesign of Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills (Patch)
  • No Accessibility Upgrades Coming Out of Months-Long Shutdown of 72nd Street B/C Station (NY1)
  • Four Injured in Two-Car Crash in Canarsie Sunday (News)
  • State Senate Candidate Jessica Ramos Running Against Jose Peralta as an MTA Watchdog (NBC)
  • Slate Surveys the “Preposterously Corrupt” Landscape of NYC Parking Placards

  • Reader

    Great that the city continues to push for more speed cams near schools, but that article shows that we can’t wait for Albany. DOT could be redesigning streets with curb extensions, ped islands, and protected bike lanes right now if it had better leadership and the support of City Hall to ignore community boards.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Here’s how they use parking in California.

    https://granolashotgun.com/2018/04/29/the-urban-frontier-cabin/

  • iSkyscraper

    Not in the headlines, because no one seems to care, it that the MTA and DOT again put the entire neighborhood of Inwood into massive gridlock due to an extremely poorly planned and mismanaged closure of Broadway just south of the Broadway Bridge. You had scenes like this blocks away from the actual detour, the gridlock was that bad:

  • JarekFA

    Was the 1 also shut down for that stretch requiring MTA shuttle buses that couldn’t move either?

    So sad the aversion to bike lanes. Convert 4/5 of those vehicles to bikes or ebikes and then people could actually move. I hate the myopia where our electeds, who love bike lane photos ops, can’t seem to grasp that [real actual protected and safe feeling] bike lanes enhance mobility. I can do all my shopping and run my errands with ease. But instead, they have this suburban mentality that thinks YOU NEED a car. In very limited circumstances do you ever need a car. Make it as easy as freaking possible for people to run errands by bike and you’ll free up congestion like crazy. But first you need to redesign the street and get rid of so much of that free parking that unnecessarily induces people to own cars in the first place. Like, they because they think parking is so difficult as is, they are completely blind, to the fact, that side streets are completely full of parked cars, creating a literal wall of parked cars between the street and the sidewalk.

  • stairbob

    I’m seeing a lot of articles lately about the $6.60 per trip subsidy on the NYC ferries. I wonder what is the average subsidy per car trip in NYC. Anyone have a back-of-the-envelope estimate handy?

  • iSkyscraper

    Yes, the closure was do do work on the elevated track of the 1, so there were no trains and buses were useless given the gridlock. It was the biggest mess anyone had seen in years. All other exits out of Inwood were also gridlocked by traffic avoiding Broadway Bridge, so streets were basically blocked in all directions, on every block, in the entire neighborhood.

    The problem for Inwood isn’t necessarily local drivers — people like me knew about the lane closures, didn’t use a car all weekend, and walked everywhere to do errands. But we host huge parks with their baseball crowds, Columbia sports activities, a hospital, a ridiculous nightclub scene that draws from areas not reachable by transit or bikes, plus anyone else who feels like entering Manhattan from the north and dodge tolls. Most of the people blocking that ambulance were not from Inwood (I talked to a lot of them as they were sitting there) and simply trying to get off the island.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d584cf5c5e4efeb78dc86bcec538bb325e40089ee63c58d98d63731571fcbaa1.jpg

  • Larry Littlefield

    The article is incorrect in one sense. While most people chose to move to bridges and tunnels and trains, privately run, unsubsidized ferry operations continued to run on the East River — until Robert Moses killed them by tearing down the docks to eliminate that competition.

    I don’t object to subsidizing ferry service as an “early adopter” situation, just as solar panels have been subsidized that way but are now approaching profitability without subsidy. But when the $6.60 subsidy is required even when the boats are full to overflowing, that’s another thing entirely.

    And do those who work on them get to retire at age 55 after 25 years of work after contributing little or nothing, with full health insurance for themselves and their families, like those in many public employee unions that backed Bill DeBlasio?

    What would the subsidy be with the level of featherbedding, and low share of pay for time working relative to time not working, that one sees at the MTA? Didn’t the Mayor’s pre-school expansion also rely on contracts with those whose workers continue to work after age 55? What kind of two-tier labor market is this?

  • stairbob

    OK, Larry doesn’t. Anyone else?

  • Vooch

    Any trip using the East River bridges has at least a $40 subsidy ($20 each way )

  • Vooch

    The number of people living in RVs curbside in SoCal is mindboggling.

    It’s difficult to notice at first but once you are tuned into the tell take signs; you notice it everywhere