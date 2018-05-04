Today’s Headlines

  • Huge: DOT to Make Room for Biking on Harlem River Bridges and Surrounding Streets (NYT)
  • Mayor of New York City: Let’s Not Disrupt 14th Street With Buses 24/7 (News)
  • It’s Too Bad 14th Isn’t an Inlet, Canal, or Fjord (NYT, NewsPost)
  • Johnson: Ferry Funds Better Spent on Helping People Afford MetroCards (WNYC)
  • Driver Kills Olympia David-Ocvi, 85, on West End Ave. — NYPD Blames Victim (News, Rag)
  • This Sanitation Salvage Driver Has Killed 2 People in the Last 6 Months (News)
  • More on Arrest of Dorothy Bruns: NYT; Voice; BK Paper; News 1, 2
  • Father of Giovanni Ampuero Wants Traffic Calming on Northern Boulevard (SunPo)
  • Van Bramer Leads Protest Over Unending 7 Train Work (News, NY1); Related: Voice
  • City Says Sunnyside Yard Planning Will Begin Soon (CurbedQTrib, SunPo)
  • Parking Lots Near Yankee Stadium to Be Replaced by Housing + Parking (TRD)
  • NYT: NYC Bike Lanes Are for Tourists, Hipsters, and Criminals on E-Bikes

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • AnoNYC

    “The plan is estimated to cost more than $90 million, which will be covered in part by funding for existing programs, city transportation officials said. The first bike lanes will be completed on the Broadway and 145th Street bridges by 2021”

    What!?

    The Harlem River Bridges plan was mostly complete years ago. It’s going to take until 2021 to install the first bike lanes!? There are a few proposed that could take some time, but most of the reconfigurations shouldn’t take more than a week (e.g. the Willis Avenue parking protected bicycle lane).

    And what about the South Bronx Greenway phase 2 on Bruckner Blvd. The road to nowhere right now.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    Speaking of space on bridges, I’ve seen three crashes on the QB bridge this week in the evenings. Once someone goes down it makes the path super narrow, the thing to do is dismount and walk around of course but in one case someone was sprawled out on the downhill on the Manhattan side with a big crowd of people around her. A guy coming down the hill refused to slow down and hit her busted bike and went FLYING through the air, that was 100% his fault but being on the downhill did mean a more dangerous situation for everyone coming behind since there was a lot of unexpected breaking and swerving and people got backed up quickly in what is a tight space.

  • Jeff

    If you don’t mind me asking, why is the NY Times article “Huge”? Aren’t all of these plans still subject to Community Board obstruction? Isn’t this just them reporting on the plans we’ve been talking about for years?

  • mfs

    Go Night Boat, Go!

  • HamTech87

    Is there some way NYS-DMV can make MDs mandatory reporters of people who should not drive? I think this exists for pilots licenses run by the FAA.

  • JK

    Hats off to T.A. for its Harlem River Bridges campaign of some years back, which laid the ground work DOT’s $90 investment in Harlem bike/ped crossings. Now T.A. needs to put some consistent thought and energy into methodically engaging the Parks Dept and DOT about how bridges and greenways are connected to the street grid, and an actual plan for dealing with bike volumes on city crossings and paths. What is the plan over the next couple of years for accommodating the masses of cyclists on the QBB, Brooklyn Bridge, Hudson Greenway? Is there a blueprint for a high capacity bicycle network or is everything ad hoc on both the advocacy and City side? Where is this blueprint?
    Many, many comments across Streetsblog about how bad design decisions are routine on park paths, off-street paths hard to find or access from streets, and local networks not well connected.

  • Thanks to Nivardo Lopez the DOT’s plan for Broadway along Van Cortlandt is being implemented unchanged despite CB8’s best efforts to obstruct it (I can hear the bus islands being installed as I type) so I think this is all very encouraging.

  • carma

    Is that even legally possible for a mandate on MD’s to do that? I mean, its a great idea, but just trying to play devil’s advocate here

  • qrt145

    There are already things that MDs are mandated to report, such as suspected child abuse, so there are definitely limits to patient confidentiality. I don’t see why the same logic couldn’t be extended to inability to drive safely, but then again I’m not on the Supreme Court. 🙂