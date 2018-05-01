Today’s Headlines

- City Hall Still Searching for Ways to Prevent Uber From Clogging Streets (Politico, AMNY, Crain’s, News)
- Desperate Times for Drivers in the For-Hire Industry (NYT)
- Looks Like the “On Time, On Budget” Myrtle Viaduct Replacement Was a Rush Job (Voice)
- SUV Driver Critically Injures 10-Year-Old Child on 84th Street in Bay Ridge (Bklyner)
- Cabbie Hits Three Cops at Scene of Overturned Bakery Truck (Post)
- Advocates: De Blasio Has to Do More to Stop Harassing Delivery Workers on E-Bikes (AMNY)
- Crashes More Likely to Injure Cyclists in the 88th Precinct. What Are Cops Doing About It? (News)
- MTA Express Bus Commuters Appreciate the Extra Seats on Their New Double-Decker Ride (AMNY)
- Honking — the Sound of the Motorist Mind Melting Down (Gothamist)
- People You Share the Road With (Post)