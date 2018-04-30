Today’s Headlines

  • Juan Jimenez, 86, Strikes and Kills Giovanni Ampuero, 9, in Jackson Heights (News)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man in Briarwood (Post)
  • 50 Years After the MTA Was Founded, a Woman Will Run the Subways for the First Time (Post)
  • Byford at RPA Assembly: “Radical” Transit Reform Plan Will Be “Controversial in Its Ambition” (NY1)
  • Albany Lunkheads Reroute Cuomo’s Backward LGA AirTrain Over a Park Instead of a Highway (QChron)
  • De Blasio Should Have Demanded MTA Accountability Before Handing Over $418 Million (2nd Ave Sagas)
  • Fourth Avenue Bike Lane Gap By 72nd Precinct Not a Done Deal (Bklyn Paper)
  • Maspeth Residents to DOT: Not So Fast on Those One-Way Conversions (QChron)
  • If NYC Had Congestion Pricing, There’d Be Fewer Traffic Tickets for AAA to Whine About (Post, CBS2)
  • MTA Completes Myrtle Ave Viaduct Replacement So M Can Run More Frequently (AMNY, NY1)
  • Two L Train Shutdown Town Halls Coming Up in May (AMNY)

  • qrt145

    There was this story in the Post which I thought might be of interest to Streetsblog readers. Even though it it about a park and not a street, it is about usurpation of public property: https://nypost.com/2018/04/28/snooty-dog-owners-hijacked-nyc-park-for-private-kennel-club/

  • AnoNYC

    Myrtle Viaduct Timelapse

    https://youtu.be/GgzPAjwx8CE

    What other infrastructure projects is the MTA currently working on, or has planned regarding the Hurricane Sandy L train tunnel rehabilitation?

  • sbauman

    The number of M trains leaving Metropolitan Avenue for Manhattan is the same today as it was before reconstruction started.

    Your summary “MTA Completes Myrtle Ave Viaduct Replacement So M Can Run More Frequently” is misleading (at best). They are not running more trains on the M line from Bklyn despite the reconstruction.

  • AnoNYC

    And considering the speed of the viaduct reconstruction, maybe it’s time the MTA and NYC consider elevated lines to fill extensions in the system outside Manhattan. I know a lot of people in the transportation community cite community opposition, but I think the city has changed enough in favor since the last serious proposed elevated extension (N to Laguardia I believe).

    -N to Laguardia via the Grand Central Parkway
    -6 to Co-op City via the New England Thruway
    -7 to Bay Side
    etc…

  • The key word is “can.” They had to complete the viaduct replacement now so that they can bolster M train service during the L train shutdown. Unfortunately, no one said anything about increased service today.

  • mfs

    I get the distinction but how exactly does it allow them to increase service?

  • N_Gorski

    It felt like they doubled the number of grade timers on the Myrtle Ave line, too. The train CRAWLED this morning from Seneca to Broadway.

  • Vooch

    from the Post article

    “…I’m sorry I hit the kid — I didn’t see him,” Juan Jimenez, 86, told cops, according to court papers.

    Jimenez struck Giovanni Ampuero and the boy’s mother, Karen Manrique, at 70th St. and Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights — just steps from the pair’s home — about 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

    He sped off, leaving tragedy in his wake.

    Giovanni lay in the roadway, cradled by his panicked mother. “Don’t let me go!” the dying boy begged his mom, a witness said.

    The boy suffered severe head and body trauma. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he died.

    The mother and son were in the crosswalk and had the right of way when Jimenez, making a turn, plowed into them in his red 2008 Jeep, ….”

  • Larry Littlefield

    Check out that article on the Airtrain to LaGuardia.

    The project is a waste of money unless it links up with the other Airtrain at Jamaica, so if it kills it fine. But the reason given is NIMBY.

    “I think the city has changed enough in favor.”

    The political class never changes. It reflects the NY of 30 or 40 years ago. Even newer, younger reps are the folks Generation Greed left behind here to preserve their sinecures.

  • Anonymous

    It doesn’t. Unless the new curve is superelevated (it does not look so from the video), nothing about the physics of the new viaduct is different from the old viaduct. Hence the same (or slower) speed restrictions, hence the same service capacity.

  • sbauman

    The project is a waste of money unless it links up with the other Airtrain at Jamaica,

    The project is a waste of money because the demand is small, compared to other stations in NYC. This isn’t true for other US cities, where the airport is the most frequently used stop.

    About 25% of NYC residents do not live within walking distance of a subway station (1/2 mile). Fill their needs, before contemplating one-seat access for people who don’t pay NYC taxes.

  • we must protect the intersections . WE protect them from cars, why not for pedestrians and bicyclists ?

  • At the very least, with new track and signals there should be fewer breakdowns and delays and an increase in service that’s actually delivered, even if the schedule doesn’t change.

  • Scroller

    It’s a waste of money because it goes in the wrong direction and instead of building off an existing system, it will add an EIGHTH rail transit system in the region (side note, this got me thinking how insane it is we have MTA Subways, LIRR, Metro North, NJTransit, PATH, JKF Airtrain, EWR Airtrain (plus Amtrak) and none are integrated with each other.

    Who pays taxes is also irrelevant to what services are/should be provided. Almost every adult is a tax payer, including those using the airport – they pay taxes and user fees on their ticket, not to mention sales tax and hotel tax when they patronize our businesses and prop up our economy. Not to mention the fact that most children don’t pay NYC taxes – should we stop funding elementary school? What about the mentally ill who aren’t able to work? Should we stop funding mental health care?

    Part of living in a civilized society is contributing to the greater good, even if it doesn’d directly benefit you. This “what about the taxpayers” line that gets tossed around more and more is just a rouse for obstinate selfishness and needs to be called out for what it is.

  • Maggie

    Oh come on. Before getting to the economic contribution of visitors, every New Yorker who flies out of LGA pays city taxes. I don’t understand this line of division. Single seat rides from the CBD to the airport are the global norm. It’s beyond inefficient not to have rail access to LGA, preferably the short N/W extension.

  • Vooch

    My bicycle arrived on time today