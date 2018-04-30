Today’s Headlines
- Juan Jimenez, 86, Strikes and Kills Giovanni Ampuero, 9, in Jackson Heights (News)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man in Briarwood (Post)
- 50 Years After the MTA Was Founded, a Woman Will Run the Subways for the First Time (Post)
- Byford at RPA Assembly: “Radical” Transit Reform Plan Will Be “Controversial in Its Ambition” (NY1)
- Albany Lunkheads Reroute Cuomo’s Backward LGA AirTrain Over a Park Instead of a Highway (QChron)
- De Blasio Should Have Demanded MTA Accountability Before Handing Over $418 Million (2nd Ave Sagas)
- Fourth Avenue Bike Lane Gap By 72nd Precinct Not a Done Deal (Bklyn Paper)
- Maspeth Residents to DOT: Not So Fast on Those One-Way Conversions (QChron)
- If NYC Had Congestion Pricing, There’d Be Fewer Traffic Tickets for AAA to Whine About (Post, CBS2)
- MTA Completes Myrtle Ave Viaduct Replacement So M Can Run More Frequently (AMNY, NY1)
- Two L Train Shutdown Town Halls Coming Up in May (AMNY)
