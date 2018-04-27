Today’s Headlines

  • Juan Pacheco, Delivery Worker Doored by Driver in Harlem, Dies — No Charges (News)
  • De Blasio Budget Funds Barriers for Car-Free Zones, Nothing for Fair Fares (NYT, AMNY, Politico)
  • Related: Mayor Wants What Looks Like a System to Spot Bogus Placards (Post)
  • Disability Rights Advocates Disrupt Lhota Speaking Engagement (NY1)
  • Elevators Not Included in MTA’s W. 238th Street Elevated 1 Station Rehab (Press)
  • Gothamist Brings Readers Up to Speed on the L Shutdown; Voice Games A/C Spillover
  • Norwood Apartment Developer Touts Bike Parking (Bx Times)
  • TransAlt Calls for Bronx Street Improvements After Day of Traffic Carnage (AMNY)
  • Drunk-Driving Upstate Judge Who Wishes She Could Run People Over Loses Job (D&C 1, 2)
  • Your Contributions to Cuomo’s MTA at Work (Gothamist)

  • Larry Littlefield

    Took the train, to avoid the rain, and found that all three Metrocard machines at my home stop and most of those at my work stop were out of order, unable to take cards, with some indications of vandalism.

    Who is doing it and why? Perhaps some organization that believes that riders have it too good and should be made worse off, relative to themselves?

    This may be the sort of thing that stopped happening at NYCT decades ago, though it continues on the LIRR.

  • Simon Phearson

    Came over the Pulaski this morning to find that the short barrier that had separated the north end of the lane from the on-ramp for drivers had been completely removed. Does anyone know why? I am hoping this is just a temporary step as equipment is being replaced. That barrier served to calm turning traffic – already you can see tire tracks of drivers taking the turn much wider than they used to be able to – and, perhaps more importantly, helped to direct drivers to stay in car lanes. (I actually watched a driver nearly drive directly into me this morning, as I stood waiting for the light to change.)

    LIC has seen a steady erosion of its cyclist- and pedestrian-protecting infrastructure, as though someone is on an active campaign to strip as much of it as possible by working behind the scenes. I really hope this isn’t another example.

  • Flavanation

    In other news – gas prices in NYC have hit $3 per gallon, highest since 2015. Gas prices are on an upward trajectory and will likely pass that 2015 peak of $3.06 in the coming weeks. Of course, gas prices were well up in the $3.75 from 2011-2014, and I don’t think we’ll be hitting that anytime soon. Probably an unpopular opinion, but I tend to cheer for higher gas prices, as that seems to be a very effective way of getting people out of their cars and using alternate forms of transportation. Hopefully our transit network will be able to handle this mode shift!