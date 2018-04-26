Today’s Headlines
- De Blasio’s War on Delivery Workers Still Playing Havoc With People’s Lives (Gothamist[!], WNYC)
- No One Knows How Much East Side Access Will Cost or When It Will Be Done (Politico, NYT)
- De Blasio and Johnson Want an Accounting of Subway Rescue Plan Spending (News, AMNY)
- Kabak: Better Bus Service Will Require Adding Lanes and Keeping Them Clear (GG)
- Hundreds of Thousands of NY Commuters Spend 3 or More Hours a Day on Trains and Buses (Post)
- Johnson: RPPs Should Not Incentivize Car Ownership (NY1); Ydanis Plan Hinges on CB Input (AMNY)
- Diaz Sr. Bill Would Impose Work Restrictions and Fees on Uber and Lyft Drivers (AMNY, News)
- City Launches Free Shuttle Service for Rikers Visitors (NY1, News)
- What Happens When Your City Gives Away Valuable Curb Space for Free (Post)
- The Campaign Against Anything Good Is About to Lose a Key Asset (Post)
