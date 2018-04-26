Coming Soon to NYC: Rolling Advertisements for Congestion Pricing

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images via Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images via Wikimedia Commons

Elected officials may not have a handle on how valuable New York City street space is, but the private sector sure does.

Take car-share company WaiveCar, which according to Crain’s will soon set up shop in Brooklyn. WaiveCar gives customers free use of its vehicles, which are basically rolling billboards. The idea is that revenue from the ads wrapping the cars will exceed what it costs to operate WaiveCar’s electric fleet. Customers are “paying us just by driving the cars,” says company exec Isaac Deutsch.

In other words, with WaiveCar, you’re not the customer, you’re the product.

And don’t forget the byproducts — more traffic and pollution, slower buses — all made possible by a business model that takes advantage of NYC’s failure to price driving on its most crowded streets.

WaiveCar now has a deal with Douglaston Development to market its new rental tower on the Williamsburg waterfront. For one year, residents of the building, known as Level, will have access to three cars to drive at no charge for the first 12 hours. The cars will advertise apartments at Level.

As Crain’s notes, it remains to be seen whether WaiveCar’s business model will pencil out here:

The most lucrative places to sell advertising here also tend to be the most congested and least pleasant places to drive, Times Square being the ultimate example. These hot spots also tend to be well-served by public transportation.

But why is it even a remote possibility?

As long as motorists can use NYC’s most congested streets at no charge, those streets will have appeal for completely frivolous motor vehicle trips. WaiveCar has figured out a way to benefit, while pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders, and other people in cars lose.

You can’t really blame WaiveCar for taking advantage. This is the logic of underpriced roads.

Another Crain’s story reports that medallion owners, taking a hit in the vehicle-for-hire business, are now counting on ads on cabs to deliver a bigger share of their revenue. Unlike WaiveCars, cabs also have a strong transportation incentive to cruise the city’s busiest streets.

New York should have strong counterincentives in place to break up all this traffic, but the placard class in Albany had other ideas this session.

  • jeff

    I agree – this nightmare scenario isn’t WaiveCar’s fault – they’re just taking advantage of cowardly politicians’ failure to take leadership and manage traffic via congestion pricing.

    I can’t wait for free-public-parking based storage containers. My apt has little closet space, and I demand at least 100 square feet of public land for my own personal storage use – just need to put four wheels on the container so I don’t have to pay anything.

  • thomas040

    Well yeah, obviously. The cheaper big OLED displays get, the more likely it becomes that cars will simply become moving advertisements that drives themselves, and you can ride for free.

    In ten years I bet the car parts of the streets in New York will look like Times Square.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

23,000 Cars on NYC Streets and No One Is Tracking Uber’s Safety Record

By Brad Aaron |
With more than 23,000 affiliated vehicles, Uber accounts for 66 percent of all “black cars” in NYC. Crain’s recently reported that Uber nearly doubled its NYC fleet in the past year. Even as Uber adds several hundred cars a month, no one seems to be keeping track of how many traffic collisions involve Uber drivers, making it impossible to assess the company’s […]

City Planning Promotes Car-Sharing, But Will It Reduce Driving?

By Noah Kazis |
Car-sharing is already a part of New York’s transportation system, but new DCP regulations could allow it to spread much faster. Graphic: WSJ Last week the Department of City Planning announced an initiative to promote car-sharing in New York City. The new zoning amendments remove some of the uncertainty for car-share companies by spelling out […]

Levine’s Car2Go Bill Needs Cold Hard Data on Company’s Traffic Impact

By Stephen Miller |
This afternoon, Council Member Mark Levine will introduce a bill [PDF 1, 2] requiring DOT to give car-share companies designated on-street parking spaces, potentially for a price. Guaranteed parking would boost car sharing, Levine says, and reduce car ownership. Trouble is, there’s not much data to say whether or not car-share in New York is reducing vehicle ownership or just encouraging more driving. […]

As Car2Go Eyes NYC, Will DOT Put a Price on Curbside Parking?

By Stephen Miller |
Many New Yorkers are familiar with car-sharing services — like Zipcar, Hertz Connect, Enterprise CarShare, and Carpingo — that charge by the hour or day, with a reserved space where customers must start and finish a round-trip rental. Daimler-owned Car2Go operates differently: it charges by the minute or hour, and is focused on one-way rentals, allowing users […]