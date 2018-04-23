Today’s Headlines

  • Byford’s Bus Action Plan Calls for Citywide All-Door Boarding, Route Redesign, and More (AMNY)
  • Still No Sign That Subway Reliability Is Getting Better (NY1)
  • Desperate Cuomo Betting on Unproven Ultra-Wideband Radio to Replace Subway Signals (NYT)
  • More Coverage of Friday’s Big Car-Free Central Park News (PoliticoNews, NYT, Post, WSJ)
  • Driver Exiting Wagner College Parking Lot Critically Injures 2-Year-Old Walking With His Mom (Post)
  • Video Shows Cops Running Heins Rodriguez Off His Bike Before Filing Trumped-Up Charges (News)
  • Will the MTA Run Enough J/M/Z Trains to Keep Up During the L Shutdown? (Voice)
  • Advocates Call for NYPD to Open Up Demographic Data on Turnstile Jumping Arrests (NY1)
  • MTA Will Add Four Elevators at Astoria Boulevard N/W Station (TL)
  • FDNY EMT Busted for Drunk Driving on BQE (Post)
  • Placard Culture at Work (News)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    RE signals — they have to do something.

    We can’t afford to replace the signals at the price that is being charged, and the old relay-based signals are harder and harder to buy and worse and worse in quality. It’s like trying go buy a battery powered transistor radio for my father in law on Saturday. The world has moved on, and they are hard to find.

    Meanwhile, the first solid state interlocking has failed.

    I only ask that they make it redundant and fail-safe. If it’s cheap enough, they should be able to install two completely separate systems to use alternatively, so they can boot the other up if the first one fails.

    And that they get a money-back guarantee, as they did on the first attempts at Bustime. All the early failures cost them was time.

  • Fool

    How many MTA employees does it take to clean a security camera dome on a platform at Rockefeller Center?
    -5

  • stairbob

    I’m excited about the bus revamp. Especially the complete route evaluation. It’s a huge project, obviously, but one that has potential to vastly improve transportation options for many, many New Yorkers.

    Also, “But bus speeds average about 8 mph, around the slowest among systems in major American cities, likely because buses spend half the time either idling at red lights or at stops.”

    I’d also imagine getting stuck in traffic caused by other motor vehicles plays an even larger part in slowing down buses on many routes.

  • sbauman

    the first solid state interlocking has failed.

    What’s been proven is that the MTA and its preferred vendor failed. Solid state programmable logic controllers (PLC) are responsible for the wave of factory floor automation that has reduced manufacturing jobs since the 1980’s. Some manufacturing environments are far less friendly than what’s found in the subways.

    I only ask that they make it redundant and fail-safe.

    The big problem with the railroad industry is that they started designing digital networks before the theory of how to design them was developed (1940-1960). They have consistently ignored the new technologies and theories developed in the last half of the 20th century.

    Reliability and how to obtain it is one of the theories they have ignored. The railroad mantra is that a signal system that does not permit a single train to move is 100% fail-safe. They have developed a methodology and components to achieve such fail-safe operation. It’s a niche market and an intellectual back water.

    They have ignored an important technical paper by Moore and Shannon, “Reliable Circuits Using Less Reliable Relays”, that was published in 1956. They continued to insist on using something called “vital” relays which are fewer and fewer manufacturers are willing to build.

    The key to reliability, a design criterion not included in railroad signal specs, is through redundancy. The railroad industry’s approach is to design better and better relays whose fail-to-break rate is supposed to approach 0. Getting to the last 0.001% failure rate is increasingly expensive. The Moore-Shannon approach was to use 2 or more relay contacts in series for a couple of orders of magnitude less cost.

    They then placed unnecessary and expensive constraints on using standard off the shelf PLC’s for railroad use. One such constraint was using “vital” relays powered through a resonant circuit for final output sigals. This was supposed to guard against internal computer errors. PLC’s already have such protection in the form of an embedded watchdog timer.

    If it’s cheap enough

    A PLC to replace the logic for each signal would cost less than $100K. That comes to less than $1.4B to replace all the “vital” relays in the system.

    that they get a money-back guarantee

    One first needs a performance spec in the contract. That’s been missing from the CBTC contracts.

  • sbauman

    Regarding: Desperate Cuomo Betting on Unproven Ultra-Wideband Radio to Replace Subway Signals

    The eight-month study, which tested the technology at the university’s underground tunnel system used by students to get around during winter months, found that ultra-wideband could measure distance precisely within about four inches.

    The first engineering question is how precise and accurately does the position measurement have to be. One rule of thumb is that it does not have to be any better than how accurately one can predict a train’s emergency stopping distance. That stopping distance is 275 ft +/- 35% from 30 mph, according to NYCT spec. That comes 96.25 ft from 30 mph. If one wants to increase service levels by decreasing the distance between trains, the first order of business will be to improve emergency braking rates. Having a signal system capable of resolving train position to 4 inches won’t improve emergency braking rates.

  • Fool

    See, I fail to see the difference in MM Wave tunnel installations vs the CBTC being installed today. It is a train based technology utilizing Active RFID beacons installed in the track bed.

    I fail to see how this would speed up installation in the tunnel sections today, seeing as how it is the same positioning blocks used today.

  • sbauman

    The bigger question is how would a new signal system provide greater service levels. Knowing a train’s position does not mean much, if one does not know what distance it will take to stop.

    I fail to see the difference in MM Wave tunnel installations vs the CBTC being installed today.

    Two possible ways.

    According to the proposal, the wayside equipment has ranging and speed capabilities. Thus, equipment in the car and RFID beacons may not be required.

    There would be no central computer nor wires to connect to one. Each tunnel installation would communicate to the device before and after it, as well as any train within its block. N.B. this goes back 50+ years, when I took switching theory in grad school. There are two models: distributed and central. They are equivalent. One exercise was given a central machine model convert it to a distributed one and vice-versa.

  • Maggie

    That’s great news that Astoria Boulevard station will get elevators as part of its revamp in 2019. Those are so incredibly long overdue. It’s really nice to see Andy Byford listening to riders in a positive, responsive, proactive way. Thrilled to see this from NYCTA.

    As a side grumpy note, my subway commute of crappiness this morning made me late for a meeting, and thoroughly convinced me that we should just shut ESA down. These are sunk costs with a laughably inadequate and inequitable payout. It would be nice to cut our losses, end this particular contractor gravy train, and reinvest the money towards fixing the subway. Lord knows it needs it.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Two were flaggers. Then there was the supervisor and the union rep.

    How many workers does it take to remove an old signal with some asbestos in it?

    Two workers to actually do the work.

    The contractor’s supervisor and engineer.

    The NYCT engineer responsible for the signal job, plus one from the environmental group and one from system safety.

    And NYCT’s independent environmental consultant.

    Plus the flaggers.

    Each time a worker is killed on the tracks, or you have an incident like the City of
    New York’s contractor cause lead paint to rain down on a neighborhood while painting the Williamsburg Bridge, the number does up.

  • Vooch

    We should be under no illusions about the Central Park loop being car free.

    Gov‘t employees will still drive in the park same as it ever was.

    BdB will still barrel his 12 SUV convoy through the park. Serfs getoutmyway

  • Joe R.

    All this actually makes a great case to get robotic workers doing work in any dangerous work conditions sooner rather than later. You win twice. First off, you don’t have to pay the robots. Second, the excuses for all the redundant do-nothing jobs no longer exist.

    Note I don’t object to compensating workers well BUT only if their job is necessary AND they’re doing productive work. People standing around doesn’t fall into that category. In your example the only two people who should be there are the two workers doing the actual work. Flagging could be automated, and the other positions are do-nothing, make work jobs given to the politically connected.

  • Joe R.

    Note during much of the day the constraint isn’t how many TPH the signal system can handle. Rather, it’s the fact the trains are neutered because running them to their full capabilities might in rare situations cause a train to enter an occupied block because it can’t stop in the distance between signals. A new signal system will increase service levels by letting trains run to their full capability. This means trains will get across the line in less time. The end result of this is for any given number of trainsets you can increase frequency of service. Or you can use fewer trainsets for the same level of service.