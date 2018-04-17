Today’s Headlines
- Yesterday Morning’s Downpour Was Too Much for the Subways to Handle (News, NY1, Post)
- MTA’s Modern, Failure-Prone Signal System at Bergen Street Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet (News, AMNY)
- CityLab Reviews a Century of Subway Politics and Stalled Expansions
- The IDC Comes to an Official But Unceremonious End (NYT, Politico)
- State Senate Passes Bill to Stiffen Penalties for Unlicensed Drivers Who Injure or Kill (Post)
- 7 Manhattan Electeds Press MTA to Make Way for 32nd Street Sidewalk Expansion (AMNY)
- Dem Running for Empty East Side Assembly Seat Can’t Bring Himself to Endorse Congestion Pricing (CL)
- Disgruntled Misanthrope Allan Rosen Got a Platform in Gotham Gazette to Rant About Select Bus Service
- God Forbid Staten Island Receives a Ped Safety Project Without Cranks Watering It Down First (Advance)
