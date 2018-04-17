Today’s Headlines

  • Yesterday Morning’s Downpour Was Too Much for the Subways to Handle (News, NY1, Post)
  • MTA’s Modern, Failure-Prone Signal System at Bergen Street Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet (News, AMNY)
  • CityLab Reviews a Century of Subway Politics and Stalled Expansions
  • The IDC Comes to an Official But Unceremonious End (NYT, Politico)
  • State Senate Passes Bill to Stiffen Penalties for Unlicensed Drivers Who Injure or Kill (Post)
  • 7 Manhattan Electeds Press MTA to Make Way for 32nd Street Sidewalk Expansion (AMNY)
  • Dem Running for Empty East Side Assembly Seat Can’t Bring Himself to Endorse Congestion Pricing (CL)
  • Disgruntled Misanthrope Allan Rosen Got a Platform in Gotham Gazette to Rant About Select Bus Service
  • God Forbid Staten Island Receives a Ped Safety Project Without Cranks Watering It Down First (Advance)

  • Larry Littlefield

    How come Thales stuff works in France, and Siemens stuff works in Germany?

    When in Rome do as the Romans do, and rape and pillage the serfs like everyone else.

  • sbauman

    How come Thales stuff works in France, and Siemens stuff works in Germany?

    It’s impossible to answer that question without knowing what malfunction is occurring at Bergen St.

    Signal systems installed in NYCT differ from those in Europe. The MTA insists that signal systems adhere to an FRA 49 CFR 236 standard, even though this standard exempts rapid transit systems. There’s a different EU standard. The two standards are not 100% compatible. Therefore, Thales, Siemens, etc. design their products for the largest market (Europe) and try to adopt that product for smaller markets (like the US). The result is a kludge.