Today’s Headlines

  • MTA and DOT Are Caving to Electeds’ Attack on B82 Select Bus Service (KCP)
  • Voice: Subway System Not Equipped to Absorb the L Shutdown
  • Mark Levine Joins Straphangers Calling for Accessible UWS Subway Stations (Rag)
  • NY1 Went to Yesterday’s Fair Fares Rally at City Hall
  • MTA Is Testing a Comprehensive Wayfinding App (AMNY)
  • Sifuentes: Let’s Get Penn Station Out From Under Madison Square Garden (News)
  • CB 2 Cranks Will Never Agree to a Safer 43rd/Skillman — Where Is Jimmy Van Bramer? (SP)
  • Idea for Beefed-Up Council Investigative Unit: Who Gets 24/7 City Vehicle Perks, and Why? (Post)
  • The BBC Wonders What Andy Byford Has Gotten Himself Into
  • Driving Everywhere Has Finally Broken Tom Wrobleski (Advance)

  • Larry Littlefield

    I was just talking with my wife about what will happen to the subway when the L shuts down. The MTA will run more Gs, so I could see the elimination of local service in Brooklyn on the F to try to force people off the trains. The A/C would already be crush-loaded at Hoyt-Schermerhorn. Some might divert to the R, but it’s service is limited and slow.

    Basically, it isn’t just current L riders who would face an increasingly hellish commute. It’s most people in Brooklyn and Queens.

  • That Wrobleski column is something else. Killing your friends, family members and neighbors to trigger the libs.

  • Vooch

    It’s a riot; some choice quotes

    “But we still have a lot of disagreements with Mayor Bill de Blasio, with many having to do with traffic and transportation issues.
    So here’s an idea: Let’s declare ourselves a sanctuary borough when it comes to traffic enforcement.
    I have to thank former Judge Phil Straniere for putting this particular bug in my ear when he paid a visit to the Advance newsroom the other week.”

    “It also means we won’t have to respect all those bike lanes. We’ll surely keep an eye out for out cycling brothers and sisters, but if that bike lane is outside a store or home we’re visiting, we’re parking there. If the lane is cordoned off by bollards, we’re taking the bollards down.
    The roads are too congested. We need all the asphalt we can get. We’re taking those lanes back.
    That’s right: Sanctuary.
    Make the city take us to court. Let the corporation counsel’s office work overtime fielding our challenges. Let judges at every level make the decisions. Tie the court system up in knots.”

  • Larry Littlefield

    Hey, at least he’s caught on the fact that Staten Island sucks money out of the rest of the city, and half the people who live there work for the city government. At the time of the secession referendum the opposite claim was made.

    But you don’t have to be part of New York City to suck money out of it. Just ask Albany and Washington.

  • My favorite thing from Staten Island reporters and elected officials is when they complain that they don’t have any alternatives to cars but then turn around and oppose any offer from the city to give them alternatives to cars. “Bus lanes? Bike lanes? No! We don’t have any alternatives to cars!”

  • HamTech87

    “The fact is, if buses ran on time – and if there were enough buses assigned to each line – there would be no need for an SBS route.” -Council Member Deutsch
    Can someone help me with an analogy here that reflects the stupidity of this statement? Or just go ahead and post it as a comment in the article about the B82.

  • Elizabeth F

    This why I’ve marked SI as a “permanent no-go” zone for me and my bike. No plan on taking my business there any time soon. Or even doing the “Tour de Staten Island.” Why should I go somewhere with hostile natives?

  • kevd

    Maybe they can order the Staten Island PD to not enforce those laws.
    Oh, wait! The NYPD already doesn’t.

  • We need to let these savages go already. They don’t want us; we don’t want them. There must be a way to end such a bad marriage.