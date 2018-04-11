Today’s Headlines

  • How Many Fatalities Before DOT Fixes Ocean Parkway and Church Avenue? (BK Paper)
  • Johnson Challenges de Blasio on Discounted MetroCards (News, AMNY)
  • News Has More on Yesterday’s Throwback Council Congestion Hearing
  • Voice Tries to Make Sense of de Blasio’s BQX Mess; Also: BK Paper
  • Bill Colton Joins Electeds Ganging Up on Constituents Who Ride the B82, Natch (KCP)
  • S&P Unimpressed by Cuomo’s Cab Surcharge Copout (AMNY)
  • App-Hail Guild Petitions TLC for Pay Raise and Driver Cap (TL)
  • The Times Covers Uber’s Electric Bike-Share Acquisition
  • Amtrak Lays Out Plans for Summer Penn Station Work (NYT, Post)
  • NYC’s Failure to Manage Curbs Has Really Done a Number on People (Bx Times)
  • Vision Zero Year 5: Still OK to Run People Over on the Sidewalk (Bx Times)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Charter Revision Commissions has two likely subjects.

    1) Term limit repeal.

    2) Retroactive pension increases — eliminating Tier IV to allow teachers to continue to retire at 55 and all employees to contribute less to their own pensions.

  • Fool

    A real democratic city charter would be a pure proportional representation system, break Joe’s Democratic monopoly.
    -Won’t happen.