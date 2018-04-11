Today’s Headlines
- How Many Fatalities Before DOT Fixes Ocean Parkway and Church Avenue? (BK Paper)
- Johnson Challenges de Blasio on Discounted MetroCards (News, AMNY)
- News Has More on Yesterday’s Throwback Council Congestion Hearing
- Voice Tries to Make Sense of de Blasio’s BQX Mess; Also: BK Paper
- Bill Colton Joins Electeds Ganging Up on Constituents Who Ride the B82, Natch (KCP)
- S&P Unimpressed by Cuomo’s Cab Surcharge Copout (AMNY)
- App-Hail Guild Petitions TLC for Pay Raise and Driver Cap (TL)
- The Times Covers Uber’s Electric Bike-Share Acquisition
- Amtrak Lays Out Plans for Summer Penn Station Work (NYT, Post)
- NYC’s Failure to Manage Curbs Has Really Done a Number on People (Bx Times)
- Vision Zero Year 5: Still OK to Run People Over on the Sidewalk (Bx Times)
