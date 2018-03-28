Today’s Headlines

- Jeff Klein and Co. Set to Screw New Yorkers on Congestion and Transit (Politico, News)
- Other Cities Are Looking to New York to Lead on Road Pricing (WSJ)
- Justin Davidson Pulls No Punches in Pricing Q&A (NY Mag)
- Contractors Say They’re Not to Blame for Exorbitant MTA Construction Costs (Crain’s)
- Byford Will Take Questions on Twitter Tomorrow (Post)
- Bronx Residents Buck Cuomo’s Plan to Botch the Sheridan Teardown (City Limits)
- AMNY, NY1 Cover Program to Allow Cyclists to Proceed on LPIs
- MTA Worker Hits and Kills Colleague With Bus at Queens Depot (News)
- Motorist Critically Injures Woman on Linden Blvd. in Brownsville; Cops, News Blame Victim
- News: “Out-of-Control Car” Takes Down Scaffolding on Second Avenue in Harlem