Today’s Headlines

  • Jeff Klein and Co. Set to Screw New Yorkers on Congestion and Transit (PoliticoNews)
  • Other Cities Are Looking to New York to Lead on Road Pricing (WSJ)
  • Justin Davidson Pulls No Punches in Pricing Q&A (NY Mag)
  • Contractors Say They’re Not to Blame for Exorbitant MTA Construction Costs (Crain’s)
  • Byford Will Take Questions on Twitter Tomorrow (Post)
  • Bronx Residents Buck Cuomo’s Plan to Botch the Sheridan Teardown (City Limits)
  • AMNY, NY1 Cover Program to Allow Cyclists to Proceed on LPIs
  • MTA Worker Hits and Kills Colleague With Bus at Queens Depot (News)
  • Motorist Critically Injures Woman on Linden Blvd. in Brownsville; Cops, News Blame Victim
  • News: “Out-of-Control Car” Takes Down Scaffolding on Second Avenue in Harlem
  • J

    If you read the Sheridan headline too quickly, it sounds like “Bronx residents BACK Cuomo’s plan”. I was upset and confused, but luckily that’s not the case. 🙂