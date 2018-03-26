Today’s Headlines

  • Stringer: Subway Service Isn’t Keeping Up With the Surge in Off-Peak Trips (NYT, Crain’s)
  • 35 Council Members Urge Corey Johnson to Support Fair Fares in This Year’s Budget (News)
  • City Hall: Cuomo’s Brute Force Value Capture Plan Would Swipe Nearly $10B/Year From NYC (News, Post)
  • As Cuomo Settles on For-Hire Vehicle Fee, Black Car Industry Fights for Full Congestion Pricing (Politico)
  • Daily News Raises Pressure on Heastie, Glick, and Other NYC Reps to Back Congestion Pricing
  • Women’s Ride Highlights NYC’s Cycling Gender Divide, Calls for Safer Streets (AMNY)
  • DOT: Transit Signal Priority on Woodhaven Boulevard Coming … … … in Late 2019 (QChron)
  • DOT Had to Replace 2,500 Plastic Bollards Mauled By Motorists Last Year (Post)
  • Drunk Driver Careens Down Woodhaven Boulevard Sidewalk, Injuring Three (News)
  • Damned E-Bikes (News)

  • Vooch

    The cost of https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/305b259101ced8de04de24d5fc7e0f7b0aebd7cefb031800cc30f6a28c84a977.jpg One year of ‚fair fares‘ would build 150 miles of PBLs and support FREE mobility for some 1 1/2 million weekday trips.

    4vr

  • djx

    It used to be that if you traveled off-peak, you could at least usually get a seat, or at least not be packed in. I started doing that taking the subway to high school, decades ago. Leaving at 6:30AM to get a seat and be able to read for an hour.

    Now if you go off-peak you’re packed in anyway.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Somebody needs to talk about, and perhaps file a lawsuit with regard to, the deal NYC already gets from the state. Based on the past 25 years.

    Municipal aid was cut off to New York City even though city residents pay half of all state income taxes. Every other part of the state gets it, even the wealthiest suburbs. No wonder they want more of it.

    https://westfaironline.com/100448/westchester-officials-call-on-state-to-increase-aid-program/

    And that is just one of many, many examples.

    I have nothing against paying in extra to help less well off parts of the state. But the state government is out to destroy this city. What the “city gets” in the deal is more money and richer pensions for unionized public employees and contactors who live in the suburbs and are on their way to Florida. Not anything for the people who live here. We’re exploited like serfs.

  • JarekFA

    Holy shit: The city Department of Transportation had to replace some 2,500 of the posts last year at a cost of $261,000.

    Re-installation costs more than $1,000/bollard!?!? Reason enough to install physical ones, though, admittedly, that wouldn’t be practical for the ones in the middle of the road forcing cars to take left turns in a wider fashion, like long Atlantic Ave.

    But the flex posts that protect bike lanes — oh yah, concrete or something.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Assemblymember Amy Paulin, a Scarsdale Democrat, said that “municipalities are not just being asked to forgo an increase; they’re asked to do more with less, since state aid isn’t even increasing at the rate of inflation.” “Our chamber is committed to making the case to the governor and our colleagues in the Senate,” she said.

    Rural Trumpsters, suburban Hillarysnobs, and current and soon to be public employee pensioners all agree: New York’s working young adults and immigrants and its children are serfs who should have to pay everything, and get nothing in return. Since they don’t have representatives.

    But hey, in the wake of Generation Greed SOMEBODY has to be made worse off to offset those costs from the past. How about the poor suckers who play nice and care about everyone’s needs? Not us.

    Jack up their rents, cut their pay, squeeze them into smaller spaces, stuff them into failing suburbs, and run them over on the street.

  • Fool

    $100 each!

    That is not that bad…

  • JarekFA

    oh, haha. My math is off. $261K still seems like a lot though.

  • Larry Littlefield

    And remember, most of the cost of the system is fixed. There are people manning the booths in the stations, and overseeing the operation of the signals, no matter how many trains run.

    You could say they need more subway car maintenance if the cars are on the road off peak. Except the MTA doesn’t do maintenance between rush hours — it carries enough spares to keep cars out of service all day.

    So it really comes down to the train operator and conductor. Which in virtually any other system only comes down to the train operator.

  • bolwerk

    Still seems obscene for pieces of plastic.

    I could understand $100+ for a reinforced concrete bollard maybe.

  • djx

    I think that price is fine.

  • qrt145

    Maybe it’s $1 for the plastic and $99 for labor?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Plastic $20. Wages for installer $10. Benefits for installer $10. Management $10.

    Retired public employees $50.

  • bolwerk

    How many Noo Yawkers does it take to screw in a light bulb? Ouch. :-

  • Joe R.

    More like $1 for the bollards:

    https://zjeastsea.en.made-in-china.com/product/RNLJBqYPYGkW/China-Durable-75cm-Parking-Lot-Flexible-Delineator-Post-Bollard.html

    Installation cost is mostly labor. This is a case were the city could have used workfare employees as installing these is low-skilled work. The labor would essentially be free.

    That said, plastic bollards kind of defeat the purpose. Motorists should incur severe damage to their vehicle if they attempt to go where they don’t belong. I’d rather pay even $1,000 per bollard for sturdy metal bollards which never need replacement (and do their job more effectively).

  • Urbanely

    Agreed. I don’t ride the subway in the wee hours (1am- 5am) so maybe it’s less crowded then, but it really sucks to be standing room only at 11pm….and going local/have delays on top of it.