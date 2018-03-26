Today’s Headlines
- Stringer: Subway Service Isn’t Keeping Up With the Surge in Off-Peak Trips (NYT, Crain’s)
- 35 Council Members Urge Corey Johnson to Support Fair Fares in This Year’s Budget (News)
- City Hall: Cuomo’s Brute Force Value Capture Plan Would Swipe Nearly $10B/Year From NYC (News, Post)
- As Cuomo Settles on For-Hire Vehicle Fee, Black Car Industry Fights for Full Congestion Pricing (Politico)
- Daily News Raises Pressure on Heastie, Glick, and Other NYC Reps to Back Congestion Pricing
- Women’s Ride Highlights NYC’s Cycling Gender Divide, Calls for Safer Streets (AMNY)
- DOT: Transit Signal Priority on Woodhaven Boulevard Coming … … … in Late 2019 (QChron)
- DOT Had to Replace 2,500 Plastic Bollards Mauled By Motorists Last Year (Post)
- Drunk Driver Careens Down Woodhaven Boulevard Sidewalk, Injuring Three (News)
- Damned E-Bikes (News)
