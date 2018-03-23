Today’s Headlines
- NYPD Should Have Flagged Dorothy Bruns as Unfit to Drive After Hit-and-Run 6 Months Ago (News)
- No Charges After Driver Backs Into and Kills Lucille Raphael, 75, in Flatlands (BK Paper, Bklyner)
- Cuomo Blows Off Chance to Speak Up for Safer NYC Streets (AMNY)
- Census Data Show Population Gains in All Boroughs Since 2010 (NYT)
- City Council Approves Funds for Investigation Unit and Other New Staff (NYT)
- House Passes Budget With $540M for Gateway (NY1)
- Project to Shore Up the A Line Will Disrupt Rockaways Service for Months (NY1)
- CB 8, Riverdale Press Exasperated by DOT’s Insistence on a Safer Broadway
- DOT Finally Returns Crosswalks to West End Avenue, But Not 96th Street (Rag)
- Looks Like a Certain Ex-Pol Has a Case of Parking Entitlement Syndrome (Advance, News)
