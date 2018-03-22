Today’s Headlines
- Read Joe Lhota’s Lips: Congestion Pricing Won’t Pass This Year. Or Maybe It Will. Who Knows? (Politico)
- Instead of Raising Fares, MTA Board Would Like Revenue From Congestion Pricing (AMNY, News)
- NYC’s Business-Labor-Enviro Coalition Making One Last Push for Pricing in Albany (News)
- Daily News: Cuomo Needs to Twist Arms for Congestion Pricing, Carl Heastie Needs to Speak Up
- Federal Spending Deal May Fund ~5% of Gateway Tunnel Estimate (Politico, WNYC)
- Gateway Tunnel Costs 4-5 Times as Much as It Should (CityLab)
- Post: Cuomo Value Capture Plan a “Thuggish Assault on Home Rule” in NYC
- MTA Replaces Wooden Safety Rail With Fiberglass, Too Late for St. Clair Richards Stephens (Post, AMNY)
- Cab Driver and Medallion Owner Nicanor Ochisor Hangs Himself, Citing Financial Ruin (Post)
- People You Share the Streets With (News)
