Today’s Headlines

- Planning Department Looking to Reduce Parking Requirements for Commercial Development (Crain’s)
- Albany Could Fund Congestion Tolling Tech in the Budget, Leave Details for Later (Crain’s)
- Uber Comes Out Swinging Against Assembly Dems’ Lame For-Hire Trip Charges (News)
- Gelinas and Weisbrod: Cuomo’s State-Mandated Value Capture Bound to Fail (Post)
- Gateway Chief “Just Knows” Trump Will Fund the Project (Politico)
- MTA Subway Schedules Aren’t Keeping Up With Changes Caused By Repair Work (News)
- As of This Morning, Congestion on Flatbush Ave and Roosevelt Ave Has Been SOLVED (Post)
- Drunk NYPD Cadet Drives Wrong Way, Crashes Into Ambulance, Keeps Driving (News)
- Driver Crashes on I-95 in the Bronx and Dies (Post)
- NYC Assembly Reps Hard at Work Looking Out for Transit Riders (QChron)
- Motordom Has Brainwashed Clyde Haberman (NYT)
