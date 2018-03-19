Tell Cuomo the Time for Congestion Pricing Is Now

The political climate for getting a congestion pricing plan through Albany has never been more favorable than it is right now. But with the subway and city bus system in crisis, Governor Cuomo and state lawmakers appear ready to waste the opportunity to relieve the crushing gridlock slowing down buses while boosting funding for citywide transit improvements.

Tomorrow Riders Alliance, in conjunction with Transportation Alternatives and the Straphangers Campaign, will rally outside Cuomo’s Manhattan office to demand that the governor and legislators include congestion pricing in this year’s state budget.

“With just two weeks until the state budget is due, Governor Cuomo has yet to include a credible plan to fix and fund our transit system,” says the Alliance. “We need one more big push to tell Governor Cuomo that now is the time to stand up for riders.”

Time and location specifics below. RSVP for the rally here.

Here’s what else is happening this week. Check the calendar for more info on these and other events.

Tuesday: Rush Hour Rally to Fix the Subway. 633 Third Avenue, Manhattan. 6 to 7 p.m.

Rush Hour Rally to Fix the Subway. 633 Third Avenue, Manhattan. 6 to 7 p.m. Also Tuesday: DOT will present the plan for a safer Broadway to Bronx Community Board 8. With support from Council Member Andy Cohen, DOT announced last week that the city will proceed with a protected bike lane and other traffic-calming features on Broadway next to Van Cortlandt Park, prioritizing safety over the board’s objections. Downey’s Bar & Grill, 5790 Mosholu Ave. 7:30 p.m.

DOT will present the plan for a safer Broadway to Bronx Community Board 8. With support from Council Member Andy Cohen, DOT announced last week that the city will proceed with a protected bike lane and other traffic-calming features on Broadway next to Van Cortlandt Park, prioritizing safety over the board’s objections. Downey’s Bar & Grill, 5790 Mosholu Ave. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: The Manhattan CB 4 transportation committee will take up a request from the Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance for a protected bike lane on 10th Avenue between 30th Street and 42nd Street. 554 W. 53rd Street, Community Room. 6:30 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.