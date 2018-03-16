Today’s Headlines
- Driver Hits 11-Year-Old Boy Near Staten Island School — NYPD Blames Child (Advance 1, 2)
- De Blasio Knows He Can’t Count on Albany to Make NYC Streets Safer (News)
- Advocates Talk With Errol Louis About de Blasio’s Response to Ninth Street Child Deaths (NY1)
- Daily News Applauds Mayor’s Punt; More: AMNY, WNYC, BK Paper, Post
- Related: Someone Asked de Blasio About “Distracted Walking” and Of Course He Took the Bait (AMNY)
- Related: Not Even a Ticket for Ramming SUV Into Storefront as People Run for Their Lives (Bx Times)
- Broken 111-Year-Old Bridge Cuts Off NJ Transit From Penn Station (AP)
- Cuomo Still Can’t Say How His Tappan Zee Will Be Paid For, or How Much It Will Cost (Politico)
- The Real MTA Genius Is the Guy Who’s Quantifying Bus Lane Blockages (NYT)
- Filmmakers Are Producing a Documentary About the L Train Shutdown (AMNY)
- Responding to Death of Phil O’Reilly, Lancman Wants Union Turnpike Safety Upgrades (Torch)
- DDC Announces Sidewalk Extensions and Other Improvements for W. 70th and 71 Streets (Rag)
- Private Sanitation Union Chief: City Carting Reforms Can’t Happen Soon Enough (C&S)
