Today’s Headlines
- No Charges: Driver Hits Crowd on Flatbush Sidewalk; Child Hurt; 2 Critical (Post, AMNY, News, NY1)
- Cuomo Is Still Stalling “Emergency” Subway Repairs (News, WNYC, NY1)
- Trump and Gateway: Same Crazy, Different Day (Politico 1, 2)
- More Coverage of DOT’s Ninth Street Redesign Announcement (AMNY, Post)
- Post Joins Call to Attach License Points to Camera Violations
- Ginia Bellafante: Legal System Ill-Equipped to Respond to Traffic Violence Epidemic (NYT)
- DOT: Crosstown Harlem Streets With 2 Lanes for Parking Too Narrow for Protected Bike Lanes (Patch)
- Fast Company Covers Bill de Blasio’s Pointless and Shameful War on Working Cyclists
- Tom Wrobleski Endorses Staten Island Express Bus Overhaul (Advance)
- Bucking Dinowitz, Riverdale Press Unequivocally — and Deftly — Endorses Congestion Pricing
More headlines at Streetsblog USA