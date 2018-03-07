Today’s Headlines
- Authorities Question Dorothy Bruns’s Fitness to Drive, Now That She’s Killed People (Post, News)
- New Yorkers Mourn, Demand Steps to Prevent Further Loss of Life (Voice, NYT, AMNY, WCBS)
- Gelinas: New York Politicians Have to Get Over the Notion That Driving Is Sacrosanct (CJ)
- Ruthie Ann Blumenstein’s Condition Upgraded; Unborn Child Survived Collision (NY1)
- Cuomo Wants MTA Board Congestion Pricing Vote (Politico); Related: Uber Steps Up (News)
- The MTA Is Aiming to Smother the Freedom Ticket (AMNY)
- Advocate for the Poor Calls Out de Blasio for Inaction on Discount Fares (News)
- Had to Happen: Assembly Members Infected by Hyperloop Hype (Politico)
- Gonzalez Pursues Murder Charge Against Driver Who Rammed Bushwick Pedestrians, Killing 1
- When Will DOT Restore Pavement Markings on Deadly West End Avenue? (Rag)
