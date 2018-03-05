Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s on a Mission to Block Federal Funding for Gateway (WaPo, NYTNews, WNYC)
  • Gotta Be a Better Way to Cut Gateway Costs Than Turning It Into a One-Track Tunnel (Crain’s)
  • How Many Crashes Could the MTA Prevent By Straightening Out Bus Routes? (Post)
  • Daily News: Make Accessibility Integral to Next MTA Capital Plan
  • March 25: Women Ride on Queens Blvd to Highlight NYC’s Cycling Gender Gap (AMNY)
  • Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars in East Flatbush and Dies (News)
  • Off-Duty MTA Bus Operator Drives Drunk and Smashes Up His BMW Outside Bronx Mall (News)
  • Three New Mid-Block Crossings Coming to Steinway Street (TL)
  • Queens CB1 Endorses Sidewalk Expansions Near New Astoria Ferry Landing (QChron)
  • MTA Patches Up Weeping Sore in Bergen Street Station Wall (Bklyn Paper)
  • Totally Good Faith Journalism, Not a Cynical Distraction From Public Safety Issues (Sunnyside Post)

  • Maggie

    I wish you had room for this in the headline stack: https://twitter.com/bpericadams/status/970449081662365696

    In a Vision Zero city, it’s so disturbing to me that de Blasio and Eric Philips’ bro-first approach has let public safety deteriorate to the point where psychopaths feel completely entitled to bump mothers and strollers in the crosswalk.

    Then there is the sad reality that because Amber Tamblyn is a well-known actress, NYPD will probably be willing to act on this rather than ignore it.

    And then, BP Eric Adams is the best of the five borough presidents on his Vision Zero credentials, and without his muscle, this mother’s experience on the streets of “Vision Zero NYC” would’ve been treated as not important.

    And, all of this in the context of NYC Mayor’s Office promoting itself for Women’s History Month.

  • Ken Dodd

    Re: MTA buses. I think maybe bullshit like this could be at least in part to blame for the culture of bad driving:

    “A 70-year-old woman, Carol Bell, was “cut in half” by a bus at the Fulton-Sackman intersection in Brooklyn in November 2015 while using a walker to cross the street, a witness told reporters. The driver pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and was sentenced to probation.”

    So you can, through your reckless operation of a deadly motor vehicle, cut an old lady in half and flee the scene, and end up with nothing more than “probation.” The fact is that MTA bus drivers have a level of “get out of jail free” privilege which allows them to commit serious crimes like this without any fear of serious retribution. This is no doubt at least partly due to pressure (through threats and coercion) placed on the city by the likes of John Samuelson, the TWU slob who has constantly fought to make bus drivers exempt from the law when they kill someone.

  • Larry Littlefield

    How about a three track tunnel, with the Flushing Line going over too?

    But then, what’s the incremental cost of two vs. one, or three vs. four, given fixed upfront costs — even if those are cut by 90 percent as they should be.

  • Flakker

    How about no tunnel. Amtrak refuses to help unless NJT and MTA make regional rail happen. Amtrak may be incompetent but they don’t need two tracks.

  • JarekFA

    re: the Sunnyside Post piece on my rude tweet (which was interpreted as a threat), since it wasn’t covered in the actual piece, I want to point it was this piece I was responding to that made me so angry (which the author could’ve linked to since my tweet was a reply): https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2018/03/01/van-bramer-wont-say-whether-he-supports-protected-bike-lanes-on-skillman-and-43rd/

    And in particular, it was this line that set me off.

    I asked what was “problematic” about the project, and Van Bramer cited “grave concerns from business owners” and “points” raised at the November Community Board 2 transportation committee meeting where DOT presented the project.

    The fact that he used the word “grave” to describe the concern of losing parking, as he was pushing for a months long delay withhim having previously stated that we cannot afford a months long delay, is what set me off and for which I’m still angry and I certainly do not apologizes for my anger [only for my poor form in expressing such anger].
    There’s a rule generally on twitter that you should “never tweet angry,” and that tweet is perhaps Exhibit A why I shouldn’t have as I don’t actually want him to get blood thrown on him. Rather, I was saying what many accuse politicians of all the time, with varying degrees of justification, and that is, “You [“do” or “will”] have blood on your hands.
    And that’s based on his own logic since he said we can’t afford a months long delay. Well why can’t we afford it? What happens with delay? People will continue to die and be critical injured. That’s his logic otherwise his prior statement has no meaning. But now, what’s grave? Not the likely continued loss of life, rather it’s the loss of parking. And yes, the fact that I had previously thought of JVB as a leader on Livable Streets on this issue further contributed to my anger.

  • qrt145

    Next time try suggesting that somebody throw a cream pie at his face. Let’s see if that reduces the “OMG WHAT A HORRIBLE THREAT!!!1!” response. 🙂

  • bolwerk

    Haha. It’s true. Amtrak’s current needs could be met by one of the existing tracks, with one taken out of service for repairs.

    I doubt they have leverage to make the MTA do anything, but New Jersey is pretty screwed by this no matter what.

  • Vooch

    How about converting the Lincoln Tunnel to rail ?

    Reviving the Lackawanna freight terminal ?

    🙂

  • bolwerk

    There was a discussion somewhere about running HBLR through it, but apparently the clearance is a tad low. I have no idea how that affects Amtrak though.

  • JarekFA

    It’s the law of the jungle out there. I have a toddler and man, I worry all the time about him crossing the street or even walking on the sidewalk. When you’re in a car, you’re just so removed from the danger to pedestrians and bicyclist element plus factor in the induced rage from endless congestion then it becomes reasonably foreseeable that some drivers will seethe at any obstacle in their path with the fury directed towards that person in the bank line ahead of you who didn’t fill out their forms ahead of time and is holding YOU back from what you have to do. Except, it may be a mother with a stroller.

  • JL

    re: Women’s March (25th) ride on Queens Blvd. (ÀMNY)- I went to register but it is unclear if men in tights is considered gender non-conformists. I have 2 female relatives who live in Qns. There is no way they would ride on Queens Blvd on this or any other day.

  • Larry Littlefield

    It may be screwed now, but it has apparently decided to be somewhat less screwed now but vastly more screwed in the future.

    https://burypensions.wordpress.com/2018/03/04/madness-this-is-new-jersey/

    Comment by an anti-pension activist:

    “I’m Ok with the increase…NJ’s Plan’s are going to fail (no matter what rate is assumed), so Taxpayer’s should enjoy the lower taxes as long as we can. We can always move away if NJ goes to a pay-as-you go basis (with a promise …. or Court order ….. to pay the full amount of the ludicrous pensions that have been “promised”).”

    Want to pay an inflated price to move out of NYC and buy this woman’s house?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/12/09/fannies-mae-and-freddie-macs-stealth-economic-war-on-the-millennials/

    Of course we’re as bad off as they are — despite vastly higher taxes.

  • bolwerk

    Hell, if there’s some good news in de Blasio, it’s that opposition to automobile kleptocracy has mass appeal. Unfortunately de Blasio isn’t interested acting even modestly on his own rhetoric.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Economist — the first self-driving cars are likely to be eight person transit-light vehicles circulating in cities and providing point to point travel at a far lower cost than NYCT and MTA Bus Company buses, let alone para-transit.

    https://www.economist.com/blogs/economist-explains/2018/03/economist-explains-1

    That won’t work for travel two, in, or near Manhattan — the street space is too valuable for an eight-passenger vehicle.

    But how about travel within and between all the other boroughs? Less populated routes? Less congested times? The suburbs? Travel to commuter rail stations and subway terminals, for example, or shopping and trips to the doctor for seniors.

    And we’re talking better transport with no subsidy and no underpaid workers. I hope it happens. Who hopes it doesn’t?

  • Queens Boulevard is now great to ride on all the way down to Yellowstone Boulevard, thanks to the bike lane.

    From there, even after the end of the bike lane, you can stay on the left side of the service road all the way to a little before Union Turnpike. (A quick check of the map reveals that that is 77th Avenue.) Then you jump over to the right side of the service road; and by then you’re just about at Borough Hall. You do not need to be a particularly skilled rider in order to handle this.

    The bike lane for the majority of that stretch of Queens Boulevard has been nothing short of transformative. It had carved out space for us on one of the most important routes in the City.

  • NonConformist

    Depends on which kind of tights you are talking about. 🙂

  • Joe R.

    I wrote letters to a few politicians back in the Guiliani era basically saying the same thing, only the topic was the ongoing ticketing campaign against sidewalk cycling. I diplomatically stated that sooner or later some miscue will cause a cop to shoot a cyclist they had stopped for sidewalk cycling, and when that happens those who advocate cracking down on cyclists for petty infractions will have blood on their hands. It obviously had no effect as the crackdown on cyclists got worse and worse.

    Nevertheless, I’m not seeing how your tweet can be interpreted as a threat. I would take it for what it is, which is anger at the lack of action due to concern for loss of parking instead of loss of life.