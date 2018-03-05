Today’s Headlines
- Trump’s on a Mission to Block Federal Funding for Gateway (WaPo, NYT, News, WNYC)
- Gotta Be a Better Way to Cut Gateway Costs Than Turning It Into a One-Track Tunnel (Crain’s)
- How Many Crashes Could the MTA Prevent By Straightening Out Bus Routes? (Post)
- Daily News: Make Accessibility Integral to Next MTA Capital Plan
- March 25: Women Ride on Queens Blvd to Highlight NYC’s Cycling Gender Gap (AMNY)
- Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars in East Flatbush and Dies (News)
- Off-Duty MTA Bus Operator Drives Drunk and Smashes Up His BMW Outside Bronx Mall (News)
- Three New Mid-Block Crossings Coming to Steinway Street (TL)
- Queens CB1 Endorses Sidewalk Expansions Near New Astoria Ferry Landing (QChron)
- MTA Patches Up Weeping Sore in Bergen Street Station Wall (Bklyn Paper)
- Totally Good Faith Journalism, Not a Cynical Distraction From Public Safety Issues (Sunnyside Post)
